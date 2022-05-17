 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class A baseball: Creighton Prep fends off Elkhorn South's late rally in elimination game

  • Updated
BELLEVUE — Samuel Bespoyasny steered Creighton Prep out of a potentially disastrous situation to keep the Junior Jays alive in the Class A state baseball tournament Tuesday.

The reliever recorded the final two outs of Creighton Prep's 7-6 win against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School.

Entering the seventh inning, the Storm trailed 7-2 but scored twice and loaded the bases with only one out when Bespoyasny entered. After a fielder's choice, walk and RBI single, Bespoyasny buckled down to induce a game-ending flyout.

Creighton Prep scored seven runs across the second, third and fourth innings to roll up a season-extending win.

The Class A No. 2 Junior Jays managed without an extra-base hit to top No. 5 Elkhorn South, which ends its season 19-10.

Coby Hatcher and Jack Thiele both had two hits for Creighton Prep.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

