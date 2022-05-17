Class A baseball: Cannon buckles down after shaky start to lead Millard South into title round

OMAHA — It wasn't the best start for Millard South pitcher Braden Cannon, but the senior dug deep after a rough first inning.

As a result, the Patriots will be playing for their second straight Class A title.

Millard South defeated Millard West 8-6 on Tuesday night at the University of Nebraska-Omaha's Tal Anderson Field in a winners bracket game of the Class A state baseball tournament. The Patriots are one victory away from another title after winning their first in 41 years and eighth overall last season.

The game was a rematch of last year's state title game, with Millard South once again prevailing. But it didn't look good early when the Wildcats struck for five first-inning runs.

Dylan Driessen and Rice Whitaker each had two-run doubles, and another run scored on an RBI single by Nick Venteicher.

"I was making good pitches, but they were just hitting them," Cannon said. "But it was only the first inning and we still had a long way to go."

The Patriots bounced back with a seven-run second. Twelve batters marched to the plate, with Cannon and Conlin Grady delivering two-run singles.

A fielder's choice, a bases-loaded walk and a balk scored the other three runs as Millard South scored seven on three hits.

Cannon held the Wildcats hitless over the next three innings before Millard West pushed across a run in the fifth. Korey Cozad tripled with two outs and Avery Moore followed with an RBI single.

The Patriots made it 8-6 in the sixth on a run-scoring single by Grant Renken.

Grady entered the game in relief in the final inning, pitching around a two-out single by Cozad. He also got help from right fielder Logan Anderson, who made a sliding catch for the second out.

Millard South coach Greg Geary credited Cannon for hanging tough following that rough start.

"Talk about showing some guts," he said. "They're a tremendous team, but I can't say enough about the way our guys dug deep tonight."

As the only unbeaten team left in the tourney, the 26-6 Patriots are guaranteed a spot in Thursday's state final. They will play Wednesday at 4 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday night's late game between Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast.

Millard West (28-6) will play an elimination game Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Creighton Prep.

