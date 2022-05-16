Class A baseball: Big day at the plate helps Southeast fend off elimination

PAPILLION — Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast has been known all year for its ability to put runs on the scoreboard.

It was more of the same for the Knights on Monday afternoon at Werner Park.

Lincoln Southeast (18-6) put up 10 runs through four innings — including a five-run rally in the fourth — to capture a 14-5 win over No. 10 Omaha Westside (18-16) in a Class A state baseball elimination game Monday at Werner Park.

Luke Blatchford got the scoring started in the fourth with a solo home run over the center-field wall.

Southeast (23-7) was led by Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Will Jesske also had a big day for the Knights, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

With the win, the Knights stay alive in the tournament and will take on either Millard West or Lincoln East in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Elkhorn South 10, Kearney 8: In the other Class A elimination game Monday at Werner Park, the No. 5 Storm held off a furious Bearcat rally attempt to stay alive.

Trailing 10-1 after five innings, No. 8 Kearney posted four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Alex Thomas recorded the final out for the Storm (19-9), who will play Millard South or Creighton Prep on Tuesday.

Four Elkhorn South hitters did the bulk of the damage. Mike Valdivia, Jayson Bertsch, Eli Small and Cole Eaton combined to go 9-for-11 with four RBIs.

Kearney ends its season 15-11.

