Class A and B district baseball scores and schedules

Baseball

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1 at Millard South: Friday--Norfolk vs. Lincoln High, 4 p.m.; Saturday--Millard South vs. Norfolk/Lincoln High winner, 10 a.m.; Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 12:30 p.m.; Final, 3 p.m.

A-2 at Bellevue West: Friday--Grand Island vs. Omaha Northwest, 2 p.m.; Saturday--Bellevue West vs. Grand Island/Omaha Northwest winner, noon; Omaha Westside vs. Lincoln Pius X, 2:30 p.m.; Final, 5 p.m.

A-3 at Den Hartog: Friday--Bellevue East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5 p.m.; Saturday--Lincoln East vs. Bellevue East/Lincoln Northeast winner, 11 a.m.; Creighton Prep vs. Columbus, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-4 at Papillion-La Vista South: Friday--Omaha South vs. Omaha North, 4 p.m.; Saturday--Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha South/Omaha North winner, 10 a.m.; Millard North vs. Gretna, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-5 at Millard West: Friday--Omaha Central vs. Omaha Bryan, 6 p.m.; Saturday--Millard West vs. Omaha Central/Omaha Bryan winner, 10 a.m.; Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Burke, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.