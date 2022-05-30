Clark Grell: To Lincoln and beyond, telling your stories to a greater audience was the thrill of a lifetime

I'm not good at writing columns, nor am I good at goodbyes, so this piece is off to a dubious start.

But let's give it a try.

After a 16½-year thrill ride, my time at the Lincoln Journal Star is coming to a close. Tuesday is it. Last shot. Match point. Final inning (unless it's an 11 p.m. Big Ten tourney game).

The next game for me is in Omaha where I'll be the digital content coordinator at The Durham Museum. I'm super-excited about a new chapter and a fresh challenge, and I can't wait to get started.

It's bittersweet. It means leaving a place and profession that have shaped my life — and my vending machine selection habits in the office — in a way that I never thought possible.

My first day at the Journal Star was Halloween in 2005, but the truth is, my connection to the paper goes back to childhood. As a kid, our family made one stop after church every Sunday. That was to pick up a very thick Journal Star and a dozen doughnuts (Shoutout to Casey's on West Court Street in B-town). I couldn't wait to get home to dive into the paper with a cool-looking masthead. I began with the Sports section, of course. First dibs on the Comics, too.

By high school, I was all in. I wanted to work in newspapers. But never in my wildest thoughts did I think I'd ever develop the chops to work for the awe-inspiring Journal Star. I mean, I thought I had a better shot at unseating Dan Rather.

Needless to say, when I got the opportunity to join the Journal Star as a page designer/copy editor 16 Octobers ago, it was a pinch-yourself moment. The Journal Star is going to pay me money to edit stories by Steven Sipple and Ken Hambleton, play with Photoshop and come up with some off-the-wall illustrations for our Husker Extra Saturday covers? Sign me up! Quick, before they change their minds!

The jobs — eventually assistant sports editor, then art director and later sports editor — were great and an honor to hold. The people along the way were better.

I couldn't have asked for better bosses than John Mabry and Todd Henrichs. Sipple is so meticulous in how he crafts a story or column (and is just a great dude), Ryly Jane Hambleton and Ron Powell cared so deeply about high school sports, and Brian Christopherson is so talented as a writer, he could spin a must-read about a fence post if he wanted to. I learned so much from them, and honestly, I was trying to keep up so I didn't make us look bad. Working alongside such talents as Brent Wagner, Patrick Smith, Matt Schubert, Clint Robus, Chris Basnett, Parker Gabriel, Luke Mullin (a star in the making), Nate Head, and many, many others made coming to work every day not feel like work.

But here's what was really cool. It went beyond the walls of the Journal Star.

When Dave Bundy offered me the opportunity to run the Sports department (what was he thinking, right?) in 2014, it opened the door to do more writing, rekindling the desire that got me wanting to work in the business in the first place. Getting out of the office provided a closer seat to what makes this a special place.

To this day, it still amazes me the passion Nebraskans have for their teams, and we're not just talking about your beloved Huskers. You'll be hard-pressed to find many states that embrace high school sports like Nebraska. Coaches, parents, teachers, students, bus drivers, the bank on the corner in a one-stoplight town ... they all love their preps. Add what the NSAA does for the kids, and what the talented media members who cover from Omaha to Scottsbluff offer, it makes for a very unique place to enjoy the show.

The purity, energy and emotions of a state basketball game, the sound of a softball snapping into a glove at Doris Bair Complex on a 70-degree evening, the blaring of car horns after a touchdown in Brainard (or in any eight-man football town, for the matter), counting combines on one's way to cover a state playoff game, the legendary coaches, the dynasties, the upsets, the underdogs ... covering state golf on May 25 in a coat!

To be a small, small part of that was something I enjoyed greatly.

There's not a better feeling than being able to tell people's stories, and there are so many to tell.

For example, Jake Gillogy has a great story. After winning a Class A state championship in the 200-meter dash at the recent state track and field meet, you could see the win meant a little extra to the Creighton Prep junior, who won by .04 seconds.

Gillogy said a year ago he would have never imagined such an accomplishment. I asked why. Gillogy said he never ran sprints, only the 300 hurdles. How did he get so fast so, well, fast? Running at some upscale training facility? No. Racing in the hallways at Creighton Prep.

Good stuff.

To the Gillogys of the world, thanks for sharing your stories, and keep them coming.

And thanks to all — the co-workers, peers, coaches, ADs, athletes and stat guys (We can't do this without you, stat guy!) — for adding some memorable paragraphs to a story of a Beatrice kid, a kid who once saw the Journal Star as bigger than life, only to see it offer a slice of life that was rewarding, humbling and unforgettable.

