Often, the hype outplays reality.

But, man, did the 2021 Class A boys state basketball tournament live up to the hype. Bellevue West, Creighton Prep and state champion Millard North were part of classics at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Those games were so good, they make for a clear-cut favorite as the most memorable high school moment of 2021. But it was far from the only memorable moment this year. In fact, it was quite difficult to trim this down to a top 10.

From one giant upset on the Class A gridiron to a long-standing state title reign in the swimming pool coming to an end, we bring you the top high school moments of 2021.

1. Bringing their "A" games to PBA

High school basketball fans were treated to two of the greatest boys games in state tournament history within a 24-hour window last March.

Led by Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West outlasted Creighton Prep 95-94 in triple overtime in the Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A night later, and in a rematch of the 2020 state championship, Millard North topped the Thunderbirds 84-78 in overtime in a game that had the PBA crowd buzzing throughout. Both teams were nationally ranked.

The third quarter featured a mind-boggling period in which Bellevue West and Millard North combined to score 14 points in just over a minute.

The game featured numerous Division I players, led by Hepburn (Wisconsin) and Millard North's Hunter Sallis (Gonzaga). Coach Tim Cannon getting that elusive state title as a coach also was a feel-good storyline.

2. A Viking quest

Omaha North lost its first five games of the season and barely made the Class A state football playoffs, which set up a meeting with No. 1 and state title favorite Millard South.

The Vikings rallied from down two touchdowns to begin the fourth quarter to stun the Patriots 49-42 in a matchup of the Nos. 1 and 16 seeds.

The fourth quarter alone was packed with big plays, drama and thrills, none more impressive than Keshaun Williams catching the go-ahead 39-yard touchdown over two defenders.

The game featured four touchdowns of 39 yards or more.

Omaha North beat North Platte the following week to reach the state semifinals.

3. Benchmark moment for girls wrestling

A year after being categorized as an emerging sport, girls wrestling was sanctioned as an NSAA sport in the spring.

It was a long time coming for a sport that had been gaining more and more popularity over the past three or four years. A year after falling a vote short of being sanctioned, the NSAA board passed it with an 8-0 vote.

Nearly 100 schools trotted out girls wrestling teams for the 2021-22 season and they'll share the state tournament spotlight with the boys in February.

"It was just joy," Pierce coach Les Painter said in May. "Finally these girls have the same opportunity as the boys. That's what we have been fighting for the past six years."

4. Gretna football gets hot late

Millard South, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside filled Class A football title talk in 2021, and rightfully so.

Then Gretna crashed the party.

Behind a couple of big plays from quarterback Zane Flores and an incredible defensive effort, the underdog Dragons upended defending state champion Westside 7-3 at Memorial Stadium for its first state football championship.

The game was low on points but high in yards and theatrics. It included a goal-line stand — the most memorable play being Korbin Nickolite's stuff of Dominic Rezac — late in the game by the Dragon defense.

“The defense has been great all year, they really showed it last week shutting out Omaha North, and it’s just right that they (helped us) to this championship,” Flores said.

5. Seven straight for SkyHawks

Omaha Skutt entered 2021 having to replace several stars, including Lindsay Krause, and Norris and Waverly were primed to take their turns to reign in Class B volleyball.

Yet, there were the SkyHawks on the Devaney Center court on the final day of the season celebrating a seventh straight Class B state championship.

Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97) won six straight, but no volleyball team had won seven straight until Skutt.

The SkyHawks outlasted Waverly in five sets in the state semifinals and followed with a four-set win against top-ranked Norris in the final.

“I know what we just did, and it’s freaking amazing,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “Seven doesn’t just happen.”

6. Markowski, Weidner lead teams to unblemished gold

In back-to-back state championship games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Humphrey St. Francis in Class D-2 and Lincoln Pius X in Class A capped perfect seasons with girls basketball gold.

Both teams also were led by players set to make PBA their future home.

Allison Weidner, a Super-State point guard, helped St. Francis hold off Falls City Sacred Heart 57-48 to cap a 25-0 season and win an elusive state title.

One game later, Super-Stater Alexis Markowski put together one more dominant performance as Pius X rallied to beat Fremont 56-52 to finish 25-0. It was the Thunderbolts' second straight championship.

Two of the best girls basketball players in recent memory were cutting down the nets.

7. Scottsbluff's Garcia wins fourth gold

Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia became the 34th wrestler to join the elite four-time champions club, edging rival Paul Ruff of Gering 1-0 in a Class B 126-pound match on a Saturday night in Omaha.

The victory came with some controversy.

A third caution slapped on Ruff gave Garcia the winning point after Ruff lined up incorrectly twice in the first tiebreaker period.

Ruff, who is deaf, later said he was unaware of the officials' caution calls and unaware that he trailed 1-0.

"Right when he put those knees up, I was like, 'There it is,'" Garcia said afterward.

8. Omaha Skutt's perfect season

With three Power Five conference recruits leading the way, Omaha Skutt became the first Class B team to go a softball season without losing a game.

The SkyHawks finished 33-0 and was the first Class B team to repeat since Blair in 2008 and 2009.

Skutt did so in dominant fashion. It outscored Class B competition 197-13, including 46-11 at the state tournament. The SkyHawks also thrived against Class A competition, leaving little doubt who the best team in the state was.

"Obviously, our goal was to go back-to-back, but once we got about halfway through the season and we're beating all these Class A teams, we realized, 'OK, this is possible and we can do this,'" pitcher Ruby Meylan said at state.

9. Hawks end Prep's swimming reign

One of the more incredible state title runs came to an end in 2021 at the Devaney Center pool.

Creighton Prep entered the state swimming meet having won 14 straight state championships.

On paper, Lincoln Southwest had the depth to challenge Prep, and the Silver Hawks did just that, getting championship wins from Tommy Palmer, Kael Mlinek and Mason Schroeder.

The finish was dramatic as the Hawks held off the Junior Jays in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, to seal a title.

10. Pius X's Kolbas goes lower

Nicole Kolbas made history as a sophomore in 2020, shooting a two-day total 140 to set the all-class scoring record at a girls state golf tournament.

Could she really top that a year later? Yes.

Kolbas, a junior, shot a two-day 136 to set the record again and win her second straight Class A title, and doing so against a very tough field at Norfolk Country Club.

Honorable mention

* Papillion-La Vista South volleyball goes 40-0 and wins Class A.

* Falls City Sacred Heart's Doug Goltz wins 700th career basketball game.

* Noah Walters' record-breaking season in football for Lincoln East.

* Gretna girls soccer player Sarah Weber nets a Class A-record 48 goals.

* Lincoln East girls win fourth straight Class A state cross country title.

* Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary and Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs duel at state track.

* Auburn extends win streak to 62 in boys hoops and wins third straight C-1 title.

* Winnebago girls make Cinderella run at the girls state basketball tournament.

* Grand Island boys basketball player Isaac Traudt scores 57 points against Norfolk.

* Fremont's Cole Macaluso and Columbus' Madison Henderson become first state bowling champions.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

