CJ Hood belts homer, then extinguishes late Southeast rally to lift Class B No. 1 Norris

Ethan Steer got the Knights back in the game with a three-run blast to right field, but Norris starting pitcher Landon Meyer didn’t heed the lesson when Steer came to the plate again in the sixth inning.

The left-handed Steer pulled another ball to deep right field for his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that made it 8-6. Steer drove in five of Southeast’s six runs, and he also knocked Meyer out of the game after 5 2/3 innings of work.

The tense seventh inning that followed wasn’t the only time the Titans had to sweat out a late win this week. Norris scored five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings for a comeback win over No. 2 Elkhorn on Monday, and Hood also had a walk-off walk to beat No. 6 Ralston 5-4 on Tuesday.

“We’ve had three really tight ones this week, and I think it’s good for them to be in that situation and be able to come out with a win,” Bartholomew said. “It builds character and being able to win in close games is huge.”