CJ Hood belts homer, then extinguishes late Southeast rally to lift Class B No. 1 Norris

CJ Hood wasn’t supposed to pitch Friday.
Norris head coach Sean Bartholomew planned to start the Nebraska baseball commit Saturday against Platteview, but the Titans needed their senior for one single out.
Class B No. 1 Norris nearly let a seven-run lead slip away when Lincoln Southeast loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, forcing Hood to pitch with the game on the line.
Hood calmly produced the game-ending pop-up, securing an 8-6 Norris win over Lincoln Southeast at Sherman Field. He hardly broke a sweat while doing it.
“That’s a tough spot to come in with the bases loaded, but he did a great job throwing strikes and got us out of it,” Bartholomew said.
The fact that Norris (11-3) even had to face a nail-biting seventh inning was unexpected considering that the Titans knocked Southeast (5-6) starter Sam Craft out of the game in three innings and had an 8-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
Norris leadoff hitter Kale Consbruck reached base and scored in the first, third and fourth innings as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Hood delivered two of the Titans’ 11 base hits, including a two-run homer to deep left-center field that punctuated Norris’ five-run third inning.
“I’ve been hitting some balls well, but not like that,” Hood said.
Ethan Steer got the Knights back in the game with a three-run blast to right field, but Norris starting pitcher Landon Meyer didn’t heed the lesson when Steer came to the plate again in the sixth inning.
The left-handed Steer pulled another ball to deep right field for his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that made it 8-6. Steer drove in five of Southeast’s six runs, and he also knocked Meyer out of the game after 5 2/3 innings of work.
The tense seventh inning that followed wasn’t the only time the Titans had to sweat out a late win this week. Norris scored five runs in both the seventh and eighth innings for a comeback win over No. 2 Elkhorn on Monday, and Hood also had a walk-off walk to beat No. 6 Ralston 5-4 on Tuesday.
“We’ve had three really tight ones this week, and I think it’s good for them to be in that situation and be able to come out with a win,” Bartholomew said. “It builds character and being able to win in close games is huge.”
Norris has another big week ahead with the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, which features five of the top 10 teams in Class B (Norris, Elkhorn, Bennington, Waverly and Elkhorn North). So far, Norris has beaten every conference opponent its faced.