Chubicks, Busboom and Aylward highlight 2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Bruck Chubick Sr. and Bruce Chubick II have spent time together on the sideline. Bruce Sr. is the head boys basketball coach at Omaha South and his son is one of his assistants.

They'll soon be sharing another honor.

Both will be inducted into the 2021 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. This year's class will include 12 athletes, five coaches, one official and two contributors.

This year's ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 at Lincoln East High School. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Further ticket information and details will be available at a later date.

The Chubicks will be the second father-son duo to enter the hall in three years, joining Larry and Scott Frost.

This year's class also will include Tim Aylward, who coached the Lincoln Pius X football program to great success, and Dani Busboom, who had a decorated high school and college volleyball career.

Athletes:

* Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott, Kearney (1996): A two-time state golf champion, she went undefeated during her senior year and led Kearney to a 62-stroke win at the state tournament.