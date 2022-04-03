Check out who is going into the 2022 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class reflects recent celebrations of Title IX with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees.
The induction ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket information will be announced later at nebhalloffame.org.
The 2022 induction class:
Athletes
Bruce Benedict, Millard (1973): Benedict was a two-year starter in football, basketball and baseball in high school before playing with the Atlanta Braves for 12 seasons.
Chris Bober, Omaha South (1995): A "late bloomer" who lettered in football and baseball for the Packers, he started 46 consecutive games on the offensive line at UNO, where he was a two-time All-American. In the NFL, he played in 91 games in seven years with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.
K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island Central Catholic (2002): She was Nebraska’s all-time leader in three-pointers until recent years, and finished second all-time in career points. She also was an undefeated state champion in tennis her senior season.
Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour, Beatrice (1984): A four-sport standout, she was Class A all-state in volleyball, all-conference in basketball and a premier pitcher in summer softball leagues. At Kearney State, she pitched the Lopers to the NAIA national championship.
Amber (Hegge) Cunningham, Crofton (2007): Hegge led Crofton to three straight state basketball championships and won 12 Class C gold medals in track. At South Dakota, she was a standout in track and basketball, finishing her basketball career in the top five in points, rebounds and blocked shots.
Alex Henery, Omaha Burke (2006): All-state in soccer and football, and the Gatorade Nebraska soccer player of the year as a senior, Henery earned All-American honors as a kicker at Nebraska, where he became the Huskers’ all-time leading scorer. In the NFL, he kicked for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast (2007): The Nebraska Gatorade basketball player of the year as a senior, Kelley was the cornerstone of the Rockets’ basketball program that went 70-3 record over a three-year period; she scored 1,535 points. At Nebraska, she started 109 consecutive games and scored more than 1,100 points.
Niles Paul, Omaha North (2007): The Journal Star's 2007 boys athlete of the year, Paul was a three-sport standout. He was a Parade High School All-American in football as a receiver/kick returner, averaged a double-double in basketball and was a two-time high hurdle gold medalist at the state track meet.
Michele (Shoemaker) Meyer, Ansley (1990): A three-sport standout, she excelled on the track, where she scored 112 points at the state track meet and was the first to win four individual events in one year. At Nebraska, she won the Big Eight indoor pentathlon in 1994.
Fran ten (Bensel) Benne, Arapahoe (1988): The winner of four straight Class C 800-meter runs at the state track meet and twice the all-class gold medalist, she excelled at Nebraska where she is NU’s only three-time cross country All-American. She set Husker records in the indoor 1,600 and 3,000, and the outdoor 3,000.
Neil Unterseher, Lincoln High (1958): A three-time No. 1 singles state champion in tennis, he was an all-state point guard on the Links’ 1958 state championship basketball team.
Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West (2002): Selected as the Gatorade Nebraska player of the year in 2002, she set several school records while leading Bellevue West to its first-ever state tournament appearance.
Coaches
Darrel Hoffman, Beatrice: His girls golf team qualified for the state tournament in 26 of 27 years, winning four state championships and finishing second four times.
Arnie Johnson, Albion: He compiled a 239-122-1 record in a 35-year football coaching career at Howells, Albion, Boone Central and Boone Central/Newman Grove; coached the Cardinals to two state titles.
Gaylen Kamrath, David City: He led his wrestling teams to four state championships and seven runner-up finishes from 1978 to 2011.
Jody Rhodes, Paxton: Coached five state championship teams in volleyball and two more in boys basketball.
Dan Sorge, Shickley: He coached Shickley to seven state volleyball championships and a then state-record 104 consecutive victories.
Official
Ann Schroeder, Lincoln: She officiated boys and girls basketball games for approximately 35 years, including 11 state tournaments. She was part of the first two-woman crew at state.
Contributors
Karen Hand, Lincoln: In her 33 years in the athletic office at Lincoln Public Schools, 23 as athletic director, she promoted and oversaw the addition of softball and soccer, as well as triple jump and pole vault for girls.
Buck Mahoney, Kearney: Sports editor for the Kearney Hub and Lexington newspapers, covering south-central Nebraska sports for more than 40 years and one of the original Hall of Fame board members.
Other honorees
Fischer Family Award: Ralph and Lorraine Scott family of Ansley.
Gustafson Award: Cross country runners Blake Cerveny of Omaha Burke and Brandon Schutt of Bellevue East leaned on each other to finish their 2021 district race.
Great Moments in high school sports: Elkhorn South triplets Jon, Ben and Seth Fink played four years of varsity tennis earning state medals from 2015-18. … Initial NSAA championships in bowling and girls wrestling.
Dominant dynasties: Hastings St. Cecilia girls track and field (1971-81) won seven straight Class C state championships from 1971 to 1977, and another in 1980.
Golden anniversary: First-state volleyball tournament champions — Omaha Marian (Class A), Waverly (Class B), Mitchell (Class C), Lebanon Beaver Valley (Class D).
Silver anniversary: Lincoln Northeast boys basketball (22-1), which set a Class A record winning its fourth straight state championship in 1998.
Meet the boys first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Every time these Super-State players hit the court this season, it was a treat for fans to watch them go to work.
A few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha was just the cherry on top of the fantastic season performances from each of these players.
Here are the five best.
𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣
College: Creighton
Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.
Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.
Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Three scoops with Jasen
Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."
𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏
𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧
College: Virginia.
Season flavor: Monster cookie.
Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia.
Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Three scoops with Isaac
Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."
𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉
𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗁𝖺 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟧 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟪
College: Loyola-Chicago.
Season flavor: Passion shoot.
One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.
Coach speak: “Jayden is a fabulous basketball player and an even better person. He has represented Omaha Central with character, dignity and class throughout his career. Loyola-Chicago is getting a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a versatile scorer, an excellent shooter, a playmaker and a fabulous defender. I think the sky is the limit for Jayden.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens.
Three scoops with Jayden
Favorite ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Scoring my 1,000th career point."
𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍
𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗏𝗎𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 | 𝟨-𝟥 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟧.𝟥 | 𝖠𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟩
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Prime Lemon-Lime.
Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.
Coach speak: “Josiah is a tremendous competitor with a motor that is nonstop. He approaches practice in the same manner and sets a tone for the rest of the team that playing hard is an expectation. Off the court he is a tremendous example in the halls at Bellevue West and is one of the leaders in creating school spirit at other events.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Three scoops with Josiah
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookies and cream.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "At the Holiday Tournament, me and Will (Kyle) got hyped after his dunk."
𝙇𝙐𝙆𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙎
𝖢𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗉 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟪.𝟢 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟫
College: Omaha.
Season flavor: Peanut better and better.
After averaging 6.3 points per game as a role player as a sophomore, Jungers was a long way from being a Super-State selection. Since then, the Creighton Prep senior has only gotten better and better with each successive game he played. His most dangerous shot is a midrange pull-up that would make any elite scorer jealous of his success rate, in addition to post and three-point shooting skills as well. That signature offensive move helped him average 18 points per game while leading the Junior Jays back to the state tournament. An Omaha commit, Jungers’ hard-working nature and athletic ability should get him on the court almost immediately.
Coach speak: “Luke is a gym rat who we would have to chase out of the gym because he is always looking to improve his game from all three levels. He gave us a ton of flexibility within our offense because he could stretch the floor but also post up when needed. Luke will have a great college career because he is willing to put the time and work in to always improve.” — Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke.
Three scoops with Luke
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Beating Westside at state."
Meet the girls first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Our theme to this year's Super-State selections had us catching a few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha.
And like the ice cream selection at eCreamery, this year's Super-Staters treated themselves, their teams and their fans to great seasons.
Here are the five best.
𝙏𝘼𝙔𝙇𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝘾𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙀
𝖥𝗋𝖾𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍 | 𝟧-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟣.𝟤 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟧.𝟨
College: Iowa.
Season flavor: Triple berry.
There's a kicker with the McCabe ice cream flavor. It melts fast. As one of the greatest girls shooters in state history, McCabe scorched the nets for four seasons, hitting an all-class career record 389 three-pointers, including 104 this past season. But shooting isn't the only thing that defines McCabe's game. Usually assigned to guard the opposing team's best shooter and getting her hands on a lot of steals, McCabe was arguably the best defensive player in Class A. She also rebounded well and could run point if the Tigers needed her to. But when the Tigers needed a big shot, they went to McCabe, who had 13 games of four threes or more, including nine against Lincoln Southeast. The biggest treat for McCabe, though, was leading her team to the school's first Class A state title.
Coach speak: "Taylor is probably the best as far as total player. We talked a lot times about her scoring and her numbers and how impressive all those stats are, but the ones that don't show up are the defensive ones. To get assigned to the best player almost every single game and really neutralize that best player, even shut them down sometimes, for her to get every team's best and really not be shut down … is impressive." — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.
Three scoops with Taylor:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Gummy bears.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning a state championship obviously stands out. We took a (team) trip to Florida, and I had a lot fun with my team down there."
𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀
𝖤𝗅𝗄𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗇 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟣𝟣 | 𝖲𝗈. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟦.𝟣 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟩.𝟢
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Cookies ’n dimes.
If you want to compare Prince's all-around game to an ice cream dish, it'd be one loaded with about 20 toppings. She can do it all. After dazzling as a freshman, Prince followed with an even better sophomore campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57.5% from the field — an impressive figure considering Prince shoots a lot of outside and midrange shots. Defenses threw everything at her, from box-and-one to triangle-and-two, but Prince's ability to read defenses and her superb passing skills still made her unstoppable. Listed as the No. 10 2024 recruit in the country by ESPN, Prince had seven games of 30 points of more, eight double-doubles and her 3.0 assist/turnover ratio showed how great she was at taking care of the ball. Prince has more than 20 Division I offers, including Maryland, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan and Nebraska.
Coach speak: "You come in as a freshman and maybe not that many people know about you and you do some pretty good things, but then your sophomore year, now you're kind of a marked women. … Everybody is gunning for the team and I thought she handled the expectations very, very well, and maybe exceeded them in some capacities." — Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince.
Three scoops with Britt:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese's.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state. Just to be able to do it again with the same group of people was really awesome."
𝙈𝙔𝘼 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏𝙏
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟪 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟤.𝟨
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Peppermint stick those shots.
Babbitt has a shot that's as good as, well, ice cream. Like her coach Bryce Meyers says, when Babbitt gets a good look at the rim and let's it fly, "We think it's going in." One of multiple lethal shooters on the Millard South roster, Babbitt knocked down 71 threes at an impressive clip of 41%. That included seven threes against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which tied an all-class state tournament record. She also was the top free-throw shooter in Class A at 93%. Babbitt, whose Division I offers include one from Omaha, expanded her game, too. She began driving to the basket more as teams started to play her tighter on the perimeter, and her on-ball defense continued to improve. Behind Babbitt's consistent scoring, the Patriots finished 27-1.
Coach speak: "That's kind of her role, if she catches it and can get it off clean, we want her to shoot it. Her motor is getting better and better each year where she's making a better effort on the defensive end. She also knows that teams are going to start trying to take her away, so just getting used to being denied and moving without the ball, and all those things, are starting to come together for her." — Millard South coach Bryce Meyers.
Three scoops with Mya: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream: Brownie.
Favorite moment of season: "Probably winning Metro Tournament or making it to state."
𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙔𝙉 𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙇
𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟢 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟦.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟤
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Mint chocolate ’ship.
There's always been a cool treat at the end of each season for Emanuel, who is now 3-for-3 when it comes to helping lead the Tigers to state championships in Class C-1. This year's team won with a lot of new players, but with Kaitlyn and her sister Sydney having a lot of big-game experience, the Tigers didn't miss a beat. One of the more versatile players, Emanuel played the lead role. From a strong midrange game to an arsenal of post scoring moves to her smoothness in transition, Emanuel can impact in a lot of ways. Because NBC is not very big, Emanuel takes on the task of patrolling the post, and her ability to guard bigger players showed at state where NBC saw three teams with strong post play, including two all-staters in Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island CC) and Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran).
Coach speak: "You don't find too many kids who can do on the basketball court all the things that she can do. When you're 6-foot tall and you play at a post position if needed, but you can also run the court basically like a deer … it's hard to defend her because you don't know who to put on her. She's a matchup nightmare for the other people and that's why we're really glad that she's on our side." — NBC coach Aaron Sterup.
Three scoops with Kaitlyn:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Definitely making it to state each year. Each of them have been really special."
𝘽𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍
𝖧𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗌 𝖲𝗍. 𝖢𝖾𝖼𝗂𝗅𝗂𝖺 | 𝟧-𝟨 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟤
College: Nebraska-Kearney.
Season flavor: Icing on the cake.
Icing on the cake came in the form of a third Class C-2 state championship for Kissinger and her senior teammates. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest, and coach Greg Berndt's label of "one-man press break" gives one an idea of how well Kissinger handles the ball. A physical and fearless guard, too, Kissinger got to the line for 211 free-throw attempts. But what makes Kissinger stand out as one of the top five players in the state is, simply, she's a winner. She led the Hawkettes to four state championship game appearances and a remarkable 102-9 record over four seasons, and her leadership skills gave the team another coach on the floor.
Coach speak: "From her freshman year on to her senior, you knew exactly what you were getting every single day. It was, 'I'm going to win this competition. We're going to win this game.' There's times where we need a bucket and she'd will our team to get a bucket. The will to win and not quit when things go a little south was pretty incredible." — Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt.
Three scoops with Bailey:
Favorite ice cream: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state and going out as champions was definitely the highlight."