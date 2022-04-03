Check out who is going into the 2022 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class reflects recent celebrations of Title IX with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees.

The induction ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket information will be announced later at nebhalloffame.org.

The 2022 induction class:

Athletes

Bruce Benedict, Millard (1973): Benedict was a two-year starter in football, basketball and baseball in high school before playing with the Atlanta Braves for 12 seasons.

Chris Bober, Omaha South (1995): A "late bloomer" who lettered in football and baseball for the Packers, he started 46 consecutive games on the offensive line at UNO, where he was a two-time All-American. In the NFL, he played in 91 games in seven years with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island Central Catholic (2002): She was Nebraska’s all-time leader in three-pointers until recent years, and finished second all-time in career points. She also was an undefeated state champion in tennis her senior season.

Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour, Beatrice (1984): A four-sport standout, she was Class A all-state in volleyball, all-conference in basketball and a premier pitcher in summer softball leagues. At Kearney State, she pitched the Lopers to the NAIA national championship.

Amber (Hegge) Cunningham, Crofton (2007): Hegge led Crofton to three straight state basketball championships and won 12 Class C gold medals in track. At South Dakota, she was a standout in track and basketball, finishing her basketball career in the top five in points, rebounds and blocked shots.

Alex Henery, Omaha Burke (2006): All-state in soccer and football, and the Gatorade Nebraska soccer player of the year as a senior, Henery earned All-American honors as a kicker at Nebraska, where he became the Huskers’ all-time leading scorer. In the NFL, he kicked for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast (2007): The Nebraska Gatorade basketball player of the year as a senior, Kelley was the cornerstone of the Rockets’ basketball program that went 70-3 record over a three-year period; she scored 1,535 points. At Nebraska, she started 109 consecutive games and scored more than 1,100 points.

Niles Paul, Omaha North (2007): The Journal Star's 2007 boys athlete of the year, Paul was a three-sport standout. He was a Parade High School All-American in football as a receiver/kick returner, averaged a double-double in basketball and was a two-time high hurdle gold medalist at the state track meet.

Michele (Shoemaker) Meyer, Ansley (1990): A three-sport standout, she excelled on the track, where she scored 112 points at the state track meet and was the first to win four individual events in one year. At Nebraska, she won the Big Eight indoor pentathlon in 1994.

Fran ten (Bensel) Benne, Arapahoe (1988): The winner of four straight Class C 800-meter runs at the state track meet and twice the all-class gold medalist, she excelled at Nebraska where she is NU’s only three-time cross country All-American. She set Husker records in the indoor 1,600 and 3,000, and the outdoor 3,000.

Neil Unterseher, Lincoln High (1958): A three-time No. 1 singles state champion in tennis, he was an all-state point guard on the Links’ 1958 state championship basketball team.

Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West (2002): Selected as the Gatorade Nebraska player of the year in 2002, she set several school records while leading Bellevue West to its first-ever state tournament appearance.

Coaches

Darrel Hoffman, Beatrice: His girls golf team qualified for the state tournament in 26 of 27 years, winning four state championships and finishing second four times.

Arnie Johnson, Albion: He compiled a 239-122-1 record in a 35-year football coaching career at Howells, Albion, Boone Central and Boone Central/Newman Grove; coached the Cardinals to two state titles.

Gaylen Kamrath, David City: He led his wrestling teams to four state championships and seven runner-up finishes from 1978 to 2011.

Jody Rhodes, Paxton: Coached five state championship teams in volleyball and two more in boys basketball.

Dan Sorge, Shickley: He coached Shickley to seven state volleyball championships and a then state-record 104 consecutive victories.

Official

Ann Schroeder, Lincoln: She officiated boys and girls basketball games for approximately 35 years, including 11 state tournaments. She was part of the first two-woman crew at state.

Contributors

Karen Hand, Lincoln: In her 33 years in the athletic office at Lincoln Public Schools, 23 as athletic director, she promoted and oversaw the addition of softball and soccer, as well as triple jump and pole vault for girls.

Buck Mahoney, Kearney: Sports editor for the Kearney Hub and Lexington newspapers, covering south-central Nebraska sports for more than 40 years and one of the original Hall of Fame board members.

Other honorees

Fischer Family Award: Ralph and Lorraine Scott family of Ansley.

Gustafson Award: Cross country runners Blake Cerveny of Omaha Burke and Brandon Schutt of Bellevue East leaned on each other to finish their 2021 district race.

Great Moments in high school sports: Elkhorn South triplets Jon, Ben and Seth Fink played four years of varsity tennis earning state medals from 2015-18. … Initial NSAA championships in bowling and girls wrestling.

Dominant dynasties: Hastings St. Cecilia girls track and field (1971-81) won seven straight Class C state championships from 1971 to 1977, and another in 1980.

Golden anniversary: First-state volleyball tournament champions — Omaha Marian (Class A), Waverly (Class B), Mitchell (Class C), Lebanon Beaver Valley (Class D).

Silver anniversary: Lincoln Northeast boys basketball (22-1), which set a Class A record winning its fourth straight state championship in 1998.

