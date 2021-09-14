Central City's Kale Jensen commits to North Dakota State baseball

Kale Jensen plays for one of the smallest high school baseball programs in the state.

That won't stop him from reaching the highest level for college ball.

The Central City multi-sport standout announced his commitment to North Dakota State baseball on Monday night. His pledge comes a few months after he earned Super-State first-team honors on the diamond.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound third baseman played a lead role in helping Central City/Fullerton/Centura secure its first state tournament appearance. The led the state with a .552 batting average, and he added eight homers. He was 11-0 with a 0.78 earned-run average on the mound.

Jensen is ranked the state's No. 28 prospect in the 2022 class, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Jensen's attention will now go back to helping Central City's football team. Through three games, he has passed for 920 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for 251 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0