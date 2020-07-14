Carpet Land's Yates aces varsity debut to hold off JC Brager rally

It’s no easy task for a relief pitcher to enter a game late, shut down the opposing team’s momentum and secure the victory. Now imagine the difficulty when the bases are loaded with no outs, it’s the bottom of the seventh inning and, oh, it’s your varsity debut, too.
That was the situation facing Carpet Land (Lincoln East) pitcher Preston Yates in the bottom of the seventh as JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) threatened to make one of its patented late rallies. Yates did allow one run, but strikeouts on the next two at-bats and a game-ending lineout made for a pretty good varsity debut after all, and a 5-3 win for Carpet Land on Tuesday night at Den Hartog Field.
“It felt really good just seeing the ball go by,” Yates said. “Especially with the called third strike, it got me pretty pumped up.”
It was JC Brager that struck first, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead as leadoff hitter Jackson Doty reached on a single before scoring on Carter Bjorkman’s RBI double in the first inning. Ethan Steer provided another RBI double in the second to continue JC Brager’s fast start.
However, Carpet Land starting pitcher Drew Beer soon settled down, and most of JC Brager’s hard-hit balls into the outfield changed from base hits to tame fly balls. Following the second inning, just one of JC Brager’s next 17 at-bats resulted in a base hit.
Meanwhile, there were base hits galore for Carpet Land, which finished with a total of 13, despite the best efforts of JC Brager starting pitcher Andrew Duncan. Sam Wragge provided the two-RBI single, which tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, but most of Carpet Land’s offensive production came from its 1-2-3 hitters.
Jaelyn Welch, Brayan Van Meter and Brady Bell combined to go 8-for-11 at the plate as they scored all five of Carpet Land’s runs. They gave their team a 5-2 lead in the fifth when Welch and Van Meter both singled before scoring on Bell’s two-RBI triple.
“We just moved Jaleyn into the leadoff spot because he’s so scrappy, Van Meter is hitting close to .600 on the summer, and whenever we have guys on for Brady we feel good,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said.
While Beer shut down JC Brager in his final four innings on the mound, pitching troubles struck Carpet Land in the bottom of the seventh. Its first two relief pitchers combined to issue three consecutive walks without recording an out, prompting the late heroics from Yates to secure the win.
“Southeast is a well-coached team, they play good defense and we knew Duncan would be tough so we were committed to our approach,” Lanik said. “It was a team effort, one through nine was really good offensively because we had 13 hits against a kid like that, and that’s a good job by our offense.”
