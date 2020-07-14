Carpet Land's Yates aces varsity debut to hold off JC Brager rally

Meanwhile, there were base hits galore for Carpet Land, which finished with a total of 13, despite the best efforts of JC Brager starting pitcher Andrew Duncan. Sam Wragge provided the two-RBI single, which tied the game 2-2 in the third inning, but most of Carpet Land’s offensive production came from its 1-2-3 hitters.

Jaelyn Welch, Brayan Van Meter and Brady Bell combined to go 8-for-11 at the plate as they scored all five of Carpet Land’s runs. They gave their team a 5-2 lead in the fifth when Welch and Van Meter both singled before scoring on Bell’s two-RBI triple.

“We just moved Jaleyn into the leadoff spot because he’s so scrappy, Van Meter is hitting close to .600 on the summer, and whenever we have guys on for Brady we feel good,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said.

While Beer shut down JC Brager in his final four innings on the mound, pitching troubles struck Carpet Land in the bottom of the seventh. Its first two relief pitchers combined to issue three consecutive walks without recording an out, prompting the late heroics from Yates to secure the win.

“Southeast is a well-coached team, they play good defense and we knew Duncan would be tough so we were committed to our approach,” Lanik said. “It was a team effort, one through nine was really good offensively because we had 13 hits against a kid like that, and that’s a good job by our offense.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.