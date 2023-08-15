Garrett Springer turned to his dugout, a look of exasperation covering his face, busted at the lip as a result of a home-plate collision an hour earlier.

A diving catch had robbed Springer of a double to open the sixth inning. Earlier, a potential game-turning home run off his bat sailed left of the foul pole for a long, dramatic strike.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East), which made a habit of gritty wins during a magical stretch, fell to League City (Texas) 1-0 in the American Legion World Series on Tuesday in Shelby, North Carolina.

"We put some big swings on the ball, but they just found gloves," Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. "I just love coaching our guys. I love their heart."

A matchup of two ace left-handed pitchers lived up to the billing. Both Jacob Cyr and Carter Mick swiftly navigated up and down lineups, making for a brisk 1-hour, 44-minute game on national television.

The game's lone run was unearned. Mick walked leadoff batter Kyeler Thompson and then spiked a pickoff throw past first baseman AJ Evasco to move Thompson to third base. He later scored on Chase Bourgeois' groundout.

Mick was dynamite from there, allowing just four hits and fanning five. Twice a runner reached second base, but never got further than that.

"Carter was flat-out incredible to give us a chance," Lanik said.

Cyr, who threw a no-hitter Thursday, managed to keep Carpet Land at bay despite allowing six hits in a complete-game shutout.

He had strong defense behind him, too, which made both routine and stylish plays behind their pitcher.

Carpet Land had a runner on second base in both the third and fourth innings. Each time, a line drive into a Texas glove ended the threat.

"That's what sucks about baseball sometimes," Lanik said.

Carpet Land flashed the leather, too. Owen Laessig threw out a runner at home plate from left field to end the third leading to the collision that bloodied Springer's lip.

It was reminiscent of the Class A title game in which East's Troy Peltz threw out what would have been the championship-winning run at the plate.

Those are the plays the Spartans have made to go 84-16 across the spring and summer seasons.

"There was no fear in their eyes," Lanik said. "They were ready for the moment and for the big stage."

Carpet Land was seeking the state of Nebraska's first World Series title since 1939. Its celebrity status reached the big screen Tuesday, as the ESPNU broadcast conducted a midgame interview with Lanik and shared various anecdotes.

The coach said the team felt the support from Lincoln, too.

"It was a lifetime experience that our kids will never forget," Lanik said. "It's been a heck of a journey."

