Carpet Land's slugging first baseman AJ Evasco earned a share of American Legion's Big Stick Award for his hot bat throughout the postseason.
The award recognizes the player who compiles the highest number of total bases in regional and World Series play. Evasco, who went 5-for-15 with two doubles and a triple at the World Series, shares the honor with Zack Hunt of Florence (South Carolina). They both had 23 bases.
Evasco also earned the James F. Daniels Jr. Sportsmanship Award and was selected to the all-tournament team at first base.
Evasco's Carpet Land teammate, Garrett Springer, was named to the all-tournament team as a catcher. Springer hit 7-for-16 and had four RBIs. He also had the game-winning hit in Carpet Land's dramatic 2-1 win against Cheyenne (Wyoming) in the semifinals.
Carpet Land's AJ Evasco takes a swing during an American Legion World Series game in Shelby, North Carolina.
American Legion
Photos: Carpet Land plays Elkhorn South for an American Legion state title
Carpet Land's Garrett Springer enjoys a slice of watermelon during a break in the action against Elkhorn South during the Class A American Legion championship game on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Owen Laessig (6) and Carpet Land's Paul Shortridge wait for their chance to bat against Elkhorn South during the Class A Legion hampionship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Garrett Springer looks toward the mound after scoring against Elkhorn South during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land starting pitcher Chase Nelson delivers to the plate during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Crew McDonald throws a pitch against Carpet Land during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land players watch from the dugout as their team bats in the first inning during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land players huddle up before taking on Elkhorn South in the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land seeks to become the first team to capture the American Legion World Series championship since 1939.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
The ball slips from the glove of Carpet Land's Kai Burkey (2) as he attempts to tag out Elkhorn South's Carson Rauner during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's AJ Evasco recovers to make the catch after the ball slipped from his glove during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Ryan Clementi (left) fires a throw to first base in an attempt to make a double play as Elkhorn South's Luke Hoskinson slides in during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Ryan Clementi fires off a throw to first base in an attempt to make a double play as Elkhorn South's Luke Hoskinson (7) during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Elkhorn South's Connor Preble (left) slides back to first base ahead of a pickoff attempt by Carpet Land's AJ Evasco during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Legion Baseballs wait to be taken out of the box ahead of the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
The ball slips from the glove of Carpet Land's Kai Burkey (left) as he attempts to tag Elkhorn South's Carson Rauner during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!