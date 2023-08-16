Carpet Land's slugging first baseman AJ Evasco earned a share of American Legion's Big Stick Award for his hot bat throughout the postseason.

The award recognizes the player who compiles the highest number of total bases in regional and World Series play. Evasco, who went 5-for-15 with two doubles and a triple at the World Series, shares the honor with Zack Hunt of Florence (South Carolina). They both had 23 bases.

Evasco also earned the James F. Daniels Jr. Sportsmanship Award and was selected to the all-tournament team at first base.

Evasco's Carpet Land teammate, Garrett Springer, was named to the all-tournament team as a catcher. Springer hit 7-for-16 and had four RBIs. He also had the game-winning hit in Carpet Land's dramatic 2-1 win against Cheyenne (Wyoming) in the semifinals.

