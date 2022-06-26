 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carpet Land wins CWS Jr. Jay Classic legion tournament

  Updated
An already tremendous summer for the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) legion baseball team just got a whole lot better.

Carpet Land defeated Millard South 12-7 at Creighton Prep on Sunday to win the CWS Jr. Jay Classic, one of the biggest local legion baseball tournaments of the summer. Over 30 teams from across the Midwest participate in the tournament every year, and Carpet Land is the best of the bunch this time around.

After conquering pool play earlier this week, Carpet Land (20-5) strung together a series of great performances in the bracket portion of the tournament. Ryan Clementi, Connor Johnson and Tanner Peterson all went at least six innings on the mound as Carpet Land defeated Bryant (Arkansas), St. Michael's (Minnesota) and Hastings to clinch a spot in the tournament final.

Standing in its way was Millard South, this season's Class A runner-up in the spring. Tyson Romero picked up the win with 5 2/3 innings pitched, but it was Carpet Land's bats that led it to the tournament crown.

Clementi drove in three runs while Eli Erikson, Brevin Hoffman and Alex Wilhelm finished with 2 RBIs apiece. Carpet Land trailed 6-4 heading into the sixth inning when it posted a six-run frame that put it in the lead for good.

Carpet Land also won Lincoln's biggest summer legion tournament, the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament earlier this month.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

