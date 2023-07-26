The American Legion team from Lincoln East overcame several obstacles Wednesday night to capture the Class A American division title.

The primary one being the heat.

But you could also add a big early deficit and a furious rally that tied the game while playing on its opponent's home field.

Carpet Land defeated Bellevue West 11-10 to win the eight-team American Division title. The victory lifts the Spartans into the state final Saturday and guarantees them a spot in the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Coach Mychal Lanik's squad defeated the team from Millard South 8-5 earlier Wednesday to advance to the final. That first game was played in near 100-degree temperatures and fatigue had to be a possibility in the nightcap.

It appeared that way when the first six Thunderbirds' hitters all belted hits off starter Ryan Clementi, who didn't get out of the first inning. Bellevue West grabbed a 5-1 lead but it wouldn't last.

The Spartans bounced back with four runs in the second to tie the game. The key blow was a two-run double by Garrett Springer.

Carpet Land scored four more in the fourth to make it 9-5. Nebraska pledge Joey Senstock had the big hit in that inning with a three-run homer to left.

Reliever Connor Johnson, who took over for Clementi with none out in the first, held the fort for the Spartans. He held the Thunderbirds to two runs and three hits over the next five innings.

The Thunderbirds weren't finished, rallying behind a three-run triple by Colin Pitzer in the sixth to get the game tied 10-10. Senstock came on in relief to strand the go-ahead run at third.

The Spartans went back on top with a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by AJ Evasco.

Bellevue West threatened to get it tied in the bottom of the inning, putting two runners on with two out. Senstock then got a grounder to third base to end the game.

Worthley, a Michigan recruit, scored three runs for the Spartans. Evasco had four hits and what proved to be the game-winning RBI.

Nebraska pledge Drew Grego, who missed Tuesday night's game after being injured in a collision the previous night, returned to the lineup for the Thunderbirds. He doubled in his first at-bat and had three hits.

At the National Division tournament in Hastings, Union Bank won its first game Wednesday but fell 11-1 to Elkhorn South in the championship.

Elkhorn South blitzed Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) for eight runs across the first three innings, creating a deficit too deep for the Bolts, who end a successful summer campaign with a 38-11 record.

Earlier Wednesday

Reese Kortum, Parker Otte and Preston Utemark all had RBIs in the bottom of the first as Lucas Seipel held Omaha Burke at bay with three hits and one run over seven innings To lead the Bolts to a 5-1 win.

After Omaha Burke scored its lone run in the second, UBT responded in the bottom half of the inning and added its fifth run with an RBI triple from Ian Woita.

Union Bank totaled five extra-base hits, including Woita’s triple and two doubles from Brandon Weigel. Jesus Yanez and Tyrus Petsche each added a double each.

— The Lincoln Journal Star’s Tim Gray contributed to this story.