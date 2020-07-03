Carpet Land starting to find its footing following doubleheader sweep of Creighton Prep

It may have taken some early-season struggles to get to this point, but the Carpet Land American Legion senior baseball team is finally starting to hit its stride.
Carpet Land (Lincoln East) lost three of its first four games to open the season, but has won 11 of 12 games since, including an impressive doubleheader sweep against Creighton Prep on Friday at Den Hartog Field.
“We started off the season a little rough and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re feeling really good right now and we’re playing at our best,” Carpet Land junior Brady Bell said. “Creighton Prep is a really good team and to sweep them at home is awesome.”
Bell was one of three Carpet Land players to record a two-RBI performance in the first game, as Carpet Land scored in each of the first four innings and took an early 5-0 lead. However, Creighton Prep narrowed the deficit to two runs on multiple occasions as it put the pressure on.
Carpet Land starter Sam Wragge threw three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth, which Keinan Lentell guided Carpet Land out of. Lentell threw into the seventh inning when Creighton Prep scored four runs and loaded the bases with two outs, setting up Ryan Clementi for a one-out save.
“Prep is such a scrappy team but Sam pitched great, Keinan just battled and Ryan got a big out for us at the end,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “We’re still trying to learn how to win close games.”
Fortunately for Carpet Land, the second game of the doubleheader didn’t come down to the final out, as a nine-run fourth inning propelled it to a resounding victory. Carpet Land hurt itself early as a pair of errors allowed Creighton Prep take a 2-0 lead, and a failed rundown put Prep up 4-2 in the third inning.
After starting the fourth inning with a strikeout, 11 straight Carpet Land batters reached base as the runs started to come fast and easy. Bell provided the biggest hit of the game when he blasted a triple to center field, driving in two more runs.
“Everything that happened in the fourth was caused by what we did the first three innings,” Lanik said. “There were no easy outs for their pitchers today, we were tough with two strikes and even the innings that we didn’t score, we made them throw 20, 25 pitches.”
Even with the hot midday sun beating down on Den Hartog Field, Carpet Land brought the energy throughout the doubleheader. The result was 22 runs in 11 offensive innings, and a winning streak that now stands at seven games. The Lincoln East squad also defeated Creighton Prep 4-1 on Thursday night in Omaha.
“The dugout really gets the offense going, so just keeping the energy alive in the dugout was the biggest part of our offensive success,” Bell said.
