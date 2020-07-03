Carpet Land starting to find its footing following doubleheader sweep of Creighton Prep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may have taken some early-season struggles to get to this point, but the Carpet Land American Legion senior baseball team is finally starting to hit its stride.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East) lost three of its first four games to open the season, but has won 11 of 12 games since, including an impressive doubleheader sweep against Creighton Prep on Friday at Den Hartog Field.

“We started off the season a little rough and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re feeling really good right now and we’re playing at our best,” Carpet Land junior Brady Bell said. “Creighton Prep is a really good team and to sweep them at home is awesome.”

Bell was one of three Carpet Land players to record a two-RBI performance in the first game, as Carpet Land scored in each of the first four innings and took an early 5-0 lead. However, Creighton Prep narrowed the deficit to two runs on multiple occasions as it put the pressure on.

Carpet Land starter Sam Wragge threw three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth, which Keinan Lentell guided Carpet Land out of. Lentell threw into the seventh inning when Creighton Prep scored four runs and loaded the bases with two outs, setting up Ryan Clementi for a one-out save.