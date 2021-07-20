Carpet Land secures American Legion A-5 district title with 8-0 win over JC Brager; 3 Lincoln teams qualify for state

But it still had to win the games to make it happen, and Carpet Land did just that with a 4-1 performance at the area legion tournament.

Wragge threw a five-inning one-hitter to open the tournament, and he brought his best stuff to the mound once again by striking out five batters and allowing just one hit in four innings of work. Carpet Land smacked four extra-base hits in the win as Keegan Brink led the way with a three-RBI performance.

“There’s been a lot of hard work over the last couple years and seeing all that dedication means a lot," Wragge said. “We’re hoping to win and go to regionals so we can stay with this team as long as we can. It’s one last run and we have to enjoy the moment and just do the best we can.”

Tournament runner-up JC Brager’s (29-12) only two losses this week both came to Carpet Land, and there are plenty of positives to take away from a strong week of baseball. JC Brager scored 15-plus runs in back-to-back wins over Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) and Anderson Ford and has averaged 11 hits per game since July started.

Making the state tournament is no small feat for a team that struggled to consistently string together wins during the spring, and JC Brager is a team that is now playing its best baseball at the right time.