Carpet Land’s winning mentality leads to back-to-back district titles, third tournament win of the summer

It’s another banner year for baseball at Lincoln East.

For the second consecutive year, East has advanced to the state tournament in both the high school season and American Legion season.

East's Legion team, Carpet Land, won the A-5 district championship with a 7-2 win over Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

It’s been a pretty good two months for Carpet Land (28-8), starting with a district title and third-place finish at the state tournament in May.

The summer slate has included a tournament championship in Lincoln’s biggest summer tournament (the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament) and the 32-team CWS Jr. Jay Classic in Omaha that draws teams from across the country. Add in another district title and state tournament appearance in the summer, and it’s clear that Carpet Land is built on a winning foundation.

“We expect to win, we prepare to win and we play a schedule that’s really difficult in the spring and summer,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “That prepares us for games like this against a great program at Southwest, so we feel fortunate to win a really good area tournament. For us to get through it unscathed says a lot about our kids; they do a great job.”

Heading into the summer, there were no guarantees Carpet Land would get back to this point. Much of its senior-heavy varsity roster was off to college or travel ball, so a large number of JV players got their feet wet in Senior Legion ball early in the season.

Having veterans like Jaelyn Welch, Garrett Springer and Ryan Clementi to provide the leadership was just as important then as it was on Tuesday, when Welch scored three runs and Clementi led the way with a three-RBI performance.

“Our team’s a lot different than it was in the spring so I’m glad I stuck around and played,” Welch said. “This team’s a lot of fun.”

Carpet Land’s once-young players now look like experienced varsity contributors at this point in the season. Alex Wilhelm went 2-for-3, Harrison Biester was flawless at shortstop and Connor Johnson provided another big-time pitching performance as he struck out five batters and allowed just two hits in five innings of work.

“I’m so pleased with how they’ve led and how the young guys have come along,” Lanik said. “Connor Johnson pitched JV all spring but he just absorbs coaching, is super competitive and has a desire to win. You can say that about a lot of our young guys, so I just feel fortunate to be the coach here. We have great families, we have a great support system and when we got rolling a little bit it’s just fun.”

A six-error performance defensively hurt Pinnacle Bank (26-12) in the loss, but there was no need to be glum after this one — they’ll return right back to Hartog Field in a few days’ time to continue their season.

Pinnacle Bank secured its spot in the Class A state tournament with a 7-2 win over Union Bank (Pius X) on Monday night. Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) also qualifies for the state tournament as a host team, so three Lincoln teams will compete in the tournament that runs from July 23-27 in Lincoln and Omaha.

The 16 qualifying teams will be split into eight-team fields in the American Division at Bellevue East and National Division at Hartog Field. The two tournament champions will then face each other on July 30 for the opportunity to represent Nebraska at the Midwest regional tournament.

While Carpet Land will have to make the drive to Bellevue rather than playing at its home park, you’d have to try harder than that to dampen their spirits. For the second time this year, their eyes are set on a state title.

“This isn’t the one we want, so I hope by the end of the summer we can win a state championship since it didn’t happen in the spring,” Welch said.