The American Legion team from Lincoln East continued its postseason roll Friday night at the Central Plains Regional.

Carpet Land boosted its record to 50-8 with a 7-1 win over North Dakota champion Fargo at the tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Spartans, making their first-ever regional appearance, are 3-0 in the tourney and in the driver’s seat of the double-elimination event.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad got an outstanding pitching performance from starter Carter Mick. He allowed two hits and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Mick had a no-hitter until he surrendered a one-out single in the fifth. Carpet Land held a 3-0 advantage by that point and never gave up the lead.

After two scoreless innings, the Spartans went ahead in the third. Owen Laessig lofted a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Kai Burkey.

Carpet Land extended that lead with a pair of runs in the fourth. Ryan Clementi and Garrett Springer both scored on a fielder’s choice by Burkey.

After Mick worked around the single by Levi Sveet in the fifth, the Spartans tacked on two more runs. Springer drew a bases-loaded walk and Mason Gaines delivered a sacrifice fly, scoring Laessig.

Fargo broke through in the sixth on an RBI double by Charlie Kalbrener that spelled the end for Mick, who had thrown 96 pitches. Connor Johnson came on to get a strikeout to retire the side.

Landon Sandy padded the Spartans’ lead with a two-run homer to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Fargo put two runners on base in the seventh but came up empty when Keith Knaak came on to get the final strikeout.

Carpet Land now has won nine postseason games in a row since losing a first-round American Division game against Union Pizzeria (Millard North) last Saturday. Lanik’s squad also is playing without three starters – Troy Peltz, Joey Senstock and Jeter Worthley – who are taking part in other baseball showcases.

The Spartans will play South Dakota champion Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The noon elimination game will be Fargo vs. St. Michael (Minnesota).

As the last unbeaten team in the tourney, the Spartans automatically will advance to the championship game Sunday.

The regional champion will advance to the eight-team Legion World Series that begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Fargo … 000;001;0—1;4;2

Carpet Land (50-8) … 001;222;x—7;6;0

W: Mick. L: Meier. 2B: F, Kalbrener; CL, Springer. HR: CL, Sandy.

All-state baseball: How each first-team Super-Stater earned their spot (𝑷) 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑷) 𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑨𝑪𝒁𝒀𝑲, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑪) 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑬, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑳𝑬 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑰𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑲𝑶𝒁𝑬𝑨𝑳, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑻𝒀𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑬𝑾𝑰𝑺, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑨𝑱 𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑺𝑪𝑶, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑿 𝑩𝑼𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑻𝑼𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑲𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑱𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯𝑳𝑬𝒀, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻