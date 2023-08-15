Garrett Springer turned to his dugout as he rounded first base, a look of exasperation covering his face, which was busted at the lip as a result of an earlier home-plate collision.

Springer had been robbed of a double to open the sixth inning. Earlier, a potential game-turning home run off his bat sailed left of the foul pole for a long, dramatic strike.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East), which made a habit of gritty wins during a magical stretch, never did break through as it fell to Texas 1-0 in the American Legion World Series on Tuesday in Shelby, North Carolina.

A pitchers duel transpired between a pair of ace left-handers. Texas' Jacob Cyr, who threw a no-hitter Thursday, managed to keep Carpet Land at bay despite allowing six hits in a complete-game shutout.

He had strong defense behind him, too, which made both routine and stylish plays behind their pitcher.

Texas' lone run was unearned. Carpet Land pitcher Carter Mick walked leadoff batter Kyeler Thompson and then flipped an errant pickoff throw past first base to move Thompson to third base. He later scored on Chase Bourgeois' groundout.

From there, Mick was dynamite. He allowed just four hits and fanned five.

Carpet Land was seeking the state of Nebraska's first World Series title since 1939.

