The American Legion team from Lincoln East continued its magical run Saturday with its 10th straight postseason victory.

Carpet Land scored a run off an infield error in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Harrisburg (South Dakota) Gold 7-6 at the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 50-9 Spartans will play Minnesota champion St. Michael at noon Sunday for the championship.

Since Carpet Land has not lost yet in the tournament, a second game would follow if the once-beaten St. Michael squad wins the first game.

“It was a nasty, cold, rainy day,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “Today wasn’t pretty but we did enough to get the win.”

The game against Harrisburg was tied 6-6 in the fifth inning and stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh. A double play had helped the Spartans escape the top of the inning.

AJ Evasco singled to right and then went to second on a wild pitch. After Garrett Springer walked, Mason Gaines reached on a bunt single to load the bases with none out.

Ryan Clementi struck out before Tanner Peterson hit a grounder that the second baseman couldn’t handle on the short hop, bringing home Evasco with the winning run.

Peterson also got credit for the win, pitching an inning of relief.

“We got some really good relief pitching today,” Lanik said. “And AJ got the big single to get us started in the seventh so that was huge.”

Harrisburg jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first but the Spartans went ahead 4-2 in the second. Landon Sandy had a two-run double while Kai Burkey and Owen Laessig also had RBIs.

After Harrisburg tied it up in the top of the third, Carpet Land reclaimed the lead with two in the bottom of the inning. Harrison Biester had an RBI double and Clementi lofted a sacrifice fly.

A two-run homer by Harrisburg tied the game in the fifth, setting the stage for the seventh-inning dramatics.

The Spartans, who overcame five errors, have won 10 postseason games in a row since losing a first-round American Division game against Union Pizzeria (Millard North) on July 22.

Maddux Scherer tripled and homered and drove in three for Harrisburg, which saw its 27-15 season come to an end.

The winners of the eight regionals advance to play in the Legion World Series that begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

All-state baseball: How each first-team Super-Stater earned their spot (𝑷) 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑷) 𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑨𝑪𝒁𝒀𝑲, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑪) 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑬, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑳𝑬 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑰𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑲𝑶𝒁𝑬𝑨𝑳, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑻𝒀𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑬𝑾𝑰𝑺, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑨𝑱 𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑺𝑪𝑶, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑿 𝑩𝑼𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑻𝑼𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑲𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑱𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯𝑳𝑬𝒀, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻