Carpet Land will play at least one more game.

The American Legion team from Lincoln East unofficially secured its spot in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series Sunday, shutting out Cedar Rapids (Iowa) 9-0.

Carpet Land will play Monday, with time and opponent to be determined. Win that game, and the Rugs will play for a national title.

Chase Nelson gave Carpet Land the opportunity.

With Carpet Land needing a shutout to secure its national semifinal spot, Nelson pitched a gem — seven innings, five hits, no runs, and six strikeouts against no walks.

Nelson got all the support he needed when the Rugs scored three runs in the first inning while sending nine batters to the plate.

Cedar Rapids pitchers issued 12 walks, and AJ Evasco and Tanner Peterson each had two hits. Evasco had two RBIs.

