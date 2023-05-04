Boys golf
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Mahoney GC
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southeast 287, Lincoln East 297, Lincoln Southwest 301, Lincoln Northeast 329, Lincoln North Star 352, Lincoln High 405.
TOP FINISHERS: Bryson, Southeast, 70; Koch, Southeast, 70; Hoffschneider, East, 72; Gerch, Southeast, 73; Throener, Southwest, 73; Bunting, East, 74; Kildow, North Star, 74; Tucker, Southeast, 74; Stanton, East, 75; Nelson, Southeast, 75; Kottemeyer, Southwest, 75; Lemke, East, 76; League, Southwest, 76; Kline, Southwest, 77; Tenopir, Northeast, 79.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE
At Tecumseh Country Club
TEAM SCORES: Johnson County Central 323, Auburn 341, Palmyra 357, Falls City 363, Nebraska City 370, Southern/Diller-Odell 406, HTRS/Pawnee City NTS.
TOP FINISHERS: Carpenter, Palmyra, 72; Binder, Auburn, 78; Jones, JCC, 79; Refsdal, HTRS/PC, 82; Waring, JCC, 84; Beethe, JCC, 85; Emshoff, Auburn, 85; Swanson, JCC, 87; Valles, JCC, 88; Bohaty, Palmyra, 88.