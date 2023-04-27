Boys golf
CAPITAL CITY INVITE
At Holmes Golf Course
TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 282, Creighton Prep 284, Lincoln Southeast 292, Millard North 301, Millard West 303, Elkhorn South 305, Lincoln East 315, Kearney 315, Lincoln Southwest 322, Lincoln Pius X 325, Papillion La-Vista 326, Fremont 329, Norfolk 337, Grand Island 341.
TOP FINISHERS: Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha Westside, 70; Kingston Solomon, Creighton Prep, 70; Christopher Whittle, Omaha Westside, 70; Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside, 70; Sam Vocelka, Millard North, 70; Lars Wanamaker, Lincoln Southeast, 71; Connor Steichen, Creighton Prep, 71; Teddy Peterson, Creighton Prep, 71; Porter Topp, Omaha Westside, 72; Zac McCormack, Creighton Prep, 72; Porter Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Gavin Gerch, Lincoln Southeast, 72; Trey Ruge, Millard North, 73; Owen Tucker, Lincoln Southeast, 73; Reece Rogers, Millard West, 74.
CRETE INVITATIONAL
At Fairbury CC
TEAM SCORES: Crete 330, Lincoln Pius X 334, Crete JV A 344, Fairbury 359, Waverly 363, Nebraska City 368, Seward 369, Plattsmouth 429, Centennial 580, Crete JV B 731.
TOP FINISHERS: Heusinkvelt, Crete, 78; Hesser, Crete JV, 80; Daberkow, Lincoln Pius X 81; Lamounier, Lincoln Pius X, 82; Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 83; McDowell, Crete, 83; Martin, Fairbury 84; Bohling, Crete, 84; Hirschfeld, Centennial, 85; Vertin, Crete, 85; Klucas, Waverly, 86; Wall, Waverly, 86; Stone, Crete JV, 87; Egge, Crete JV, 87; Hunt, Crete JV, 87.