The numbers that Drew Christo produces in football, basketball and baseball reveal why the Elkhorn senior is the 2021 Lincoln Journal Star boys high school athlete of the year.

The number 95 unveils a bright future for a surefire pick in next month's Major League Baseball draft. That’s the speed of the right-hander’s fastball in miles per hour, which translates into millions of dollars on the table for the Nebraska pitching recruit.

But for Christo, there are other statistics that are just as important, like the numbers he puts up in the classroom. He owns a 4.2 grade-point average, is ranked No. 1 in his class and posted a near-perfect 35 score on the ACT test.

He won’t need an athletic scholarship to get a free college education.

Regardless of what happens in the next month, whether he’s reporting to a minor league team somewhere or playing for the Huskers come fall, rest assured that the academic statistics will not be going to waste.

“Academics are pretty important to me, so I will be going to college no matter what I do,” said Christo, who has enough college credits already to be a second-semester sophomore. He intends to be a biology/pre-med major.

Scouts are telling him that he’s likely to be drafted somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds.

“After we see where I get drafted and what kind of contract is being offered, I’ll sit down with my family and decide which option is best for me,” Christo said about the choice between going pro or having a college career first at NU.

“It’s a win-win, I can’t really go wrong either way,” added Christo, whose twin sister, Sydney, recently graduated from Omaha Duchesne. “Regardless of which way I go, I’d like to graduate (with a bachelor’s degree) in three years or less.”

That’s why the athlete of the year title might not be encompassing enough, says Christo’s basketball coach Benji Hoegh.

“Drew’s so well-rounded, he should be getting the person of the year award,” Hoegh said. “How he does academically, everything he’s involved with at school, his leadership and just how he treats other people sets him apart.”

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Christo, the son of former Husker quarterback Monte Christo and his wife, Jill, grew up with athletics.

“My parents had me doing everything — football, basketball, baseball, soccer, swimming, karate, trampoline and gymnastics,” Christo said. “I thought football was going to be my sport until the summer between my sophomore and junior year.”

It was that summer the college and pro scouts saw his potential on the mound and his recruiting blew up.

“I played his secretary that summer, and all that kept me hopping,” Elkhorn baseball coach Kyle McCright said.

Christo ended the recruiting process early by committing to Nebraska, which allowed him to focus on the final year of his high school athletic career.

Christo helped Elkhorn make the transition from Class A to B football this season a successful one by being a mainstay on the Antlers’ 11-2 state championship team as a receiver and linebacker.

He had 715 yards in receptions, including three for 65 yards in the state final win over Aurora. On defense, Christo registered 70 tackles, a pair of quarterback sacks and an interception.

He missed a football game early in the season to participate in an all-star baseball game in Oklahoma City, something that had the full support of Elkhorn football coach Mark Wortman.

“Drew let us know about that well in advance and we were able to adjust,” said Wortman, whose team beat Omaha Roncalli 48-27 in Week 2 without Christo last fall. “Drew has a lot going on in the summers, but he was always there leading us in the weight room and he got to everything we wanted him at during the preseason.

“Drew was a huge factor at the end of the season and in the playoffs,” Wortman added. “The bigger the stage, the better he played.”

Christo did the same thing in basketball, earning first-team all-state honors in his fourth year as a starter and averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the state runner-up Antlers.

It was a smooth transition to baseball for Christo, who dominated both on the mound and at the plate for the state tournament-qualifying Antlers, who finished 20-12.

He finished 5-2 with a 0.43 earned-run average and 92 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings. Teams hit just .114 against him.

Christo played right field when he didn’t pitch and ended up hitting .341 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 39 runs batted in and a .483 on-base percentage.

As much as his physical talent, McCright liked the intangibles Christo brought to the baseball team as well.

“Drew was a great teammate,” McCright said. “He’s a big-time talent, but he made everyone else better on the team. He was friends with everyone, and that made for good team chemistry.”

