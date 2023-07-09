The state saw several high-level athletic performances across all classes over the past school year.
Hayden Frank is the 2023 Journal Star boys athlete of the year. Here's a look at a few other notable performances.
Ben Brahmer, Pierce
Brahmer, now at Iowa State, was a first-team Super-State pick after setting the Nebraska 11-man season receiving record with 1,525 yards during Pierce's unbeaten championship season. He also set a C-1 record for receiving touchdowns with 21, and C-1 career records of 3,511 yards and 45 touchdowns.
In Pierce's 42-14 win over Aurora for the C-1 title, Brahmer had 11 catches for an 11-man record 249 yards and three touchdowns
In basketball, the 6-foot-6 forward earned first-team C-1 all-state honors after averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game for a Pierce squad that went 23-4 and qualified for the state tournament.
He played for the U.S. under-18 national team last fall, missing several football games, but was all-state caliber when he was on the gridiron. Kozeal threw for 1,863 yards and ran for 770 in eight games as Millard South's quarterback.
Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside
Injuries hampered Lloyd a bit, especially during track, but he was still among the state's elite in two sports.
In football, Lloyd caught 44 passes for 784 yards and five touchdowns during Omaha Westside's Class A championship season, averaging nearly 18 yards per catch.
A prep national champion in the long jump who also recorded a 50-foot triple jump last summer, Lloyd won the all-class gold in both events during track season despite being slowed by injury.
Lloyd will play football and run track at Nebraska.
Sam Cappos, Lincoln East
An all-city offensive lineman as a senior on East's football team, Cappos has been among the top track athletes in the state for the past three seasons.
He won all-class gold in the shot put with a meet-record throw of 63 feet, 9¾ inches, and led the state most of the season in that event. He was also one of the top discus throwers in Nebraska, trading the state lead with Papio South's Caiden Fredrick and Bellevue West's J'dyn Bullion before eventually settling for third in that event at state.
Cappos will compete in the throws at Arizona State.
Trey Bird, Bennington
Bird threw for 2,409 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 364 yards and four touchdowns during Bennington's second-straight undefeated Class B state championship season in football. The Badgers went 25-0 with Bird as their starting quarterback.
Bird was a first-team Class B all-state pick on the gridiron.
The winning continued in basketball, where Bird was Bennington's leading scorer at 16.1 points per game while leading the Badgers to the state tournament and earning second-team Class B all-state honors.
In the spring, Bird qualified for the state track meet in the long jump.
