Aiden Bishop closed the door on Conner Erickson’s gem and Anderson Ford remained unbeaten in the Class A Area 5 Seniors Tournament at Sherman Field.
Bishop induced a 3-2-4 double play with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the seventh to secure a 3-2 win for Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) over JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) Saturday night.
“I went up to the coaches and said if they were going to go to somebody, to go to me,” Bishop said. “I had no doubts about my stuff. And that was a huge play by (first baseman) Justin (Lottman). To turn a 3-2-4 is crazy. All our guys were locked in. It’s amazing.”
Bishop put the finishing touches on starter Conner Erickson’s solid start. Erickson fired 6 1/3 innings, allowing just two runs while giving up seven hits and striking out four.
Anderson Ford coach Brian Woolsey said Saturday was a matter of veteran players making clutch plays.
“When the opportunity arises to step up, our guys have done it,” Woolsey said. “Conner, Bishop, Lottman, those guys have been solid all year.
“We had some big plays offensively. Offense is kind of peak and valley, but Bishop and (Christian) Harris had big hits, and we’ve really seen our kids come so far. In past seasons we haven’t made those type of plays.”
Bishop singled home Gavyn Leitschuck in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0. The lead moved to 2-0 when Bradyn Hasenpflug scooted home on a wild pitch in the third. Harris’ RBI triple in the sixth made it 3-1 after Brager had closed to within one in the top of the inning.
Trusting in each other, especially during tense situations, has been key this year for Anderson.
“I was just thinking one pitch at a time,” Bishop said. “Tonight just shows how far we’ve come as a team. I have so much trust in my teammates to get the job done.”
Anderson Ford moves into a 7 p.m Sunday game against Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest). Pinnacle is the other lone unbeaten team after knocking off top seeded Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 2-1 Saturday.
Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) remained alive, defeating Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) 9-7 in Saturday’s first game.
Sunday’s schedule will open with two elimination games: Union Bank vs. Sampson Construction at 1 p.m., followed by JC Brager and Carpet Land (East).
Woolsey likes where his team is sitting after the first two days of play.
“I like our position,” he said. “We knew coming in, this tournament was wide open.”
Pinnacle Bank advanced in the winners' bracket after plating two runs in the top of the fifth to erase a 1-0 Union Bank lead. Grant McKinsey came in to close out the game on the mound over the final two innings.
Sampson Construction survived with a 9-7 win in nine innings against Judd’s Brothers (Lincoln Northeast). Sampson broke a 7-7 in the top of the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice. Colby Sluka drove in three runs for the Lincoln High squad, which scored six runs in the fourth inning.