'Big hoss' gets big hits as Pinnacle Bank shuts out Sampson Construction at city Legion tourney

Ira Lee struggled early this year at the plate before having a welcoming party Wednesday in the City Tournament to lead Pinnacle Bank to an 8-0 victory over Sampson Construction at Den Hartog Field.

His Pinnacle Bank teammates shouted, "Here comes big hoss" in the bottom of the fifth inning, before Lee laced his second double of the game, this time a two-RBI, ground-rule double just shy of the 360-foot marker in left-center field.

“Starting off the season, I wasn’t swinging it very well,” Lee said. “I was kind of behind everyone else. I don’t know if that was quarantine or what, but coaches just kept preaching to me (to) keep swinging and I’ll find barrels.”

The ground-rule double pushed Pinnacle Bank’s lead to 5-0 with one out in the bottom of the fifth before two more runs crossed the plate in the inning. Ethan Morrow added a sacrifice fly early in the inning, before Telo Arsiaga walked to load the bases to bring Lee to the plate. Pinnacle Bank scored five times in the inning.