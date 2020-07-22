'Big hoss' gets big hits as Pinnacle Bank shuts out Sampson Construction at city Legion tourney

Ira Lee struggled early this year at the plate before having a welcoming party Wednesday in the City Tournament to lead Pinnacle Bank to an 8-0 victory over Sampson Construction at Den Hartog Field.
His Pinnacle Bank teammates shouted, "Here comes big hoss" in the bottom of the fifth inning, before Lee laced his second double of the game, this time a two-RBI, ground-rule double just shy of the 360-foot marker in left-center field.
“Starting off the season, I wasn’t swinging it very well,” Lee said. “I was kind of behind everyone else. I don’t know if that was quarantine or what, but coaches just kept preaching to me (to) keep swinging and I’ll find barrels.”
The ground-rule double pushed Pinnacle Bank’s lead to 5-0 with one out in the bottom of the fifth before two more runs crossed the plate in the inning. Ethan Morrow added a sacrifice fly early in the inning, before Telo Arsiaga walked to load the bases to bring Lee to the plate. Pinnacle Bank scored five times in the inning.
“He’s a big one,” Pinnacle Bank assistant coach Eric Tapper said of the threat Lee brings to the plate. “He’s recently starting to get hot with the bat. (Lee) was struggling early on in the year, then here in the last week has really been starting to swing it. He’s coming in with a lot of confidence, which is huge.”
Lee, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, also doubled in the bottom of the second inning and later scored to push Pinnacle Bank out to an early 2-0 lead, but would not score again until the explosive fifth inning.
“In the first couple innings we left a lot of runners on base,” Tapper said. “We were inching away from a big inning, and just kept trying to put the pressure on them. It finally happened there in the fifth.”
The bats were not the only way Pinnacle Bank dealt damage Wednesday. Joon Dunsmore did not allow a run and struck out six Sampson Construction batters in five innings of work. Dunsmore allowed just three hits and two walks in his outing.
“That was huge. I’d chalk that up to just throwing strikes,” Lee said. “I think he only walked (two) batters today and that was huge for us.”
Morrow also added a double for Pinnacle Bank and finished with two RBIs. Andrew Bohrer added two RBIs for Pinnacle Bank, which takes on Judds Brothers at 1 p.m. Thursday.
