Big first innings lead Pius X, Norris to wins over ranked opponents at Pius X tournament

After rainy weather canceled the first day of the Thunderbolt Invitational baseball tournament, Lincoln Pius X and Norris came out ready to go on Saturday morning.

Both Pius X and Norris scored four or more runs in the first inning of their games, and those early run contributions proved to be enough for both teams to secure wins over ranked opponents.

Pius X picked up its first win of the year with a 6-3 victory over Class B No. 7 Elkhorn, while No. 2 Norris defeated Class A No. 10 Kearney 8-0 at Densmore Park on Saturday.

For a Pius X (1-3) team that had come close to a pair of hard-fought wins in its first two games of the season, a fast start made the difference against Elkhorn (0-5). The Thunderbolts previously lost on a walk-off hit to Lincoln Southwest in their season opener and followed it up with another seventh-inning defeat to Lincoln Southeast, but they avoided a similar fate in their home tournament.

“I think it’s probably good for morale because we’ve lost a couple close ones and haven’t played quite as well as we were thinking we would,” Pius X coach Troy Charf said.

The Thunderbolts scored five runs in the bottom of the first with RBI hits from Emerson Dolph and Sam Ojeda, while Ojeda added another RBI on a fielder’s choice in the third inning. The early run support helped Pius X starting pitcher Reese Kortum pick up the win with a solid five-inning outing. Kortum struck out four batters while allowing five hits and crucially pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth to keep Pius X’s lead intact.

“Reece threw the ball well and we played good defense behind him,” Charf said. “He had a really nice summer last year with junior legion so we were expecting him to step right into the varsity rotation.”

On a cold and windy morning, a dominant first inning also helped Norris (4-1) hand Kearney (3-1) its first loss of the season. The Titans loaded the bases in the top of the first as Landon Meyer started the scoring with an RBI single to center field, soon followed by a big 2-RBI hit from Daiten Schmidt that gave Norris a 4-0 lead early in the game.

“He came in and his confidence had been a bit low, so that first at-bat was huge for him since we had to extend the lead,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said. “(When) you get up early and start off on the right foot by scoring a few runs in the first and the pitchers throw strikes and make plays (then) good things happen.”

Eaden Holt also drove in two runs in the top of the fourth to extend Norris’ lead to 6-0, and Kearney never had a way back into the contest after falling behind early. The Bearcats managed just four hits off Norris starter Colton Wahlstrom, who nearly went the distance but picked up the win in a 6 2/3 inning outing on the mound.

Wahlstrom’s near-complete game performance was even more important to Norris considering that the Titans immediately set off for another game at Crete on Saturday afternoon following their win.

“He’s thrown in two cold, windy games so he asked me when he’s going to throw in 70 degrees,” Bartholomew said of Wahlstrom’s performance. “He battles, he throws strikes and credit to him for throwing it in the zone.”

In the afternoon games, Class A No. 4 Elkhorn South defeated Class B No. 6 Waverly 8-1, while No. 6 Fremont overcame an early 5-0 deficit to beat Lincoln Northeast 8-7.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.