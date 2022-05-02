Bennington enjoyed state glory in the fall and winter. Will the baseball team complete the cycle?

It’s already been a banner year for boys athletics at Bennington, but the Badgers aren’t done yet.

Bennington secured Class B state championships in football and wrestling earlier this year, made the state tournament in boys basketball and also has the No. 1-ranked boys soccer team in Class B. The Badgers are just as good on the baseball diamond, where a successful April schedule has lifted Bennington to No. 2 in the Class B ratings.

As the coach of his son’s youth baseball teams, Bennington head coach Scott Heese has seen the Badgers’ senior class grow up before his eyes.

“There’s a lot of talent in our senior and junior classes, and that’s something I’ve personally known for a while,” Heese said. “They’ve always been involved in multiple sports which is great, and they’re pretty good at a little bit of everything.”

However, championship aspirations likely seemed far away just a couple of weeks ago. After a 7-0 start to the season, Bennington soon found itself on a skid that included losses to Elkhorn, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn North and Norris, coupling with a poor performance in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

Like many teams, Bennington’s senior leaders identified winning the conference tournament as one of the team’s preseason goals. Heese was frank with them at that point that it wouldn’t be easy, and that's proven true.

EMC rivals Norris and Elkhorn North will also host district tournaments this week, while Waverly and Elkhorn are No. 2 seeds in their respective districts.

“The EMC was definitely loaded this year because there was never a night off,” Heese said.

Bennington’s recent results have shown that the Badgers have gotten better from that difficult conference slate. Wins over Elkhorn North, Elkhorn South, Norris and Lincoln Christian have followed in the last two weeks as the Badgers’ pitching staff is finally hitting its stride.

Much of that credit goes to seniors Mitchell Andersen and Keaton Smith. Andersen began the year as Bennington’s starting center fielder before a hamstring injury reduced him to only making pitching appearances, while Smith has stepped up as the team’s workhorse on the mound.

Smith has thrown a team-high 31⅔ innings but still has the best ERA (2.87) of any starting pitcher on the team.

“He’s a bulldog on the mound,” Heese said of Smith. “He doesn’t get too worked up when there’s guys on base and nothing bothers him too much so he just goes after it; he’s done a nice job for us.”

With its regular-season schedule now complete, Bennington can turn its attention to the postseason. The Badgers’ B-5 district includes Omaha Gross, Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli, Maxwell-St. Pat’s and Fairbury, but Bennington’s key advantage might be the team’s postseason experience.

Bennington is seeking its third straight trip to the state baseball tournament, and most of this year’s senior class was in attendance at Werner Park as freshmen when the Badgers won a state title in 2019. This time around, the Badgers are looking for a dogpile of their own.

“In the middle of the season we had a rough stretch where we weren’t hitting very well, we weren’t pitching very well and we weren’t playing good defense,” Heese said. “Lately we’ve been doing a lot better in all three aspects of the game, and these guys have all bought in.”

