Bell's diving catch sends Columbus players into a state-clinching dogpile for first time since 1953

One out stood between Columbus and its first baseball state tournament appearance since 1953, and the Discoverer cheering section had its cameras at the ready.

Lincoln East had runners on second and third base when Keegan Brink roped a ball into right field. Columbus' Tadan Bell reacted quickly for a diving catch that secured Columbus’ 7-4 win against the Spartans in the 10-inning A-3 district championship at Den Hartog Field on Monday.

Bell’s highlight play was truly worth videotaping, and it’s safe to say it will be replayed over and over until the state tournament begins Saturday in Lincoln.

“There’s a reason he’s out there; he’s one of our better defensive outfielders and he’s really good in right field,” Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said of Bell. “I don’t know if I was confident, but once he took his first couple steps, I felt like he had a decent beat on it and he came up with it. That was just clutch.”

The A-3 district final should have concluded two days ago, but a series of thunderstorms on Saturday night brought the teams back for 30 minutes of baseball. Columbus (18-13) scored two runs in the 10th inning and loaded the bases with two outs prior to the two-day break, and that’s where the game resumed on Monday.