Bell's diving catch sends Columbus players into a state-clinching dogpile for first time since 1953

One out stood between Columbus and its first baseball state tournament appearance since 1953, and the Discoverer cheering section had its cameras at the ready.
Lincoln East had runners on second and third base when Keegan Brink roped a ball into right field. Columbus' Tadan Bell reacted quickly for a diving catch that secured Columbus’ 7-4 win against the Spartans in the 10-inning A-3 district championship at Den Hartog Field on Monday.
Bell’s highlight play was truly worth videotaping, and it’s safe to say it will be replayed over and over until the state tournament begins Saturday in Lincoln.
“There’s a reason he’s out there; he’s one of our better defensive outfielders and he’s really good in right field,” Columbus coach Jimmy Johnson said of Bell. “I don’t know if I was confident, but once he took his first couple steps, I felt like he had a decent beat on it and he came up with it. That was just clutch.”
The A-3 district final should have concluded two days ago, but a series of thunderstorms on Saturday night brought the teams back for 30 minutes of baseball. Columbus (18-13) scored two runs in the 10th inning and loaded the bases with two outs prior to the two-day break, and that’s where the game resumed on Monday.
Columbus added an insurance run on a bases-loaded walk, then turned to the field for the biggest three outs of the season. Class A No. 3 Lincoln East (21-8) was no stranger to late-game comebacks during the regular season, and the Spartans put together a series of strong at-bats.
A line drive back to Columbus pitcher Brent Beard erased a leadoff walk on a bang-bang double play, but Noah Walters and Brayan Van Meter followed with base hits. Bell’s diving catch then sent Columbus dogpiling while Johnson and his assistant coaches embraced each other in joy. Johnson was Columbus’ junior varsity coach for 10 years before becoming the head coach in 2017, and he’s now the man who led the Discoverers back to the state tournament.
“It’s really exciting because we knew we had a talented group here with this senior class,” Johnson said. “They were the freshmen during my first year, so we’ve been through a lot together in the last four years, but we finally got it done.”
It didn’t finish as district champions, but Lincoln East still qualifies for the state tournament via wild-card points. It’s the Spartans’ first appearance at state since 2012.
“They earned their spot in the state tournament by what they did versus Millard West and Southwest and up at Kearney in those games we were behind but came back to win,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We earned our way in just like everybody else did, and we’re excited to play on Saturday.”
Lanik spent six seasons as an assistant at Creighton Prep and one year as Elkhorn South’s junior varsity coach before taking the head coaching job at East. He led the Spartans to a winning record in 2019 and has now built a state tournament caliber team that’s been among the best in Class A all season.
Now, a talented group of Spartan seniors will close their careers in the best way possible — playing at the state tournament.
“When I came here three years ago, they welcomed me with open arms and dove in head-first with everything we asked them to do,” Lanik said. “For them to get to play at the state tournament at Haymarket Park is a huge reward and an honor for them that they deserve. I’m really happy for those guys.”
