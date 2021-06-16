Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin becomes fourth in-state pitcher to join NU's 2021 recruiting class

The Nebraska baseball team's first commit after wrapping up a successful first full season under Will Bolt has come from inside the state's borders.

Bellevue West senior Jaxon Jelkin, a first-team Super-State pitcher, announced Wednesday evening he was committing to the Huskers.

Jelkin went 5-0 with a 1.20 earned-run average and 80 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season for the Thunderbirds, who went 29-6 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class A state tournament. Of Jelkin's 12 appearances this season, 11 ended with opponents scoring one run or fewer.

"You could definitely see the ability that he had throughout his first three years as a Thunderbird, with his fastball, secondary pitches and his overall understanding of pitching in general," Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey said earlier this month. "This year, with the help of our pitching coach, Coach (Tim) Povich, he put it all together."

Jelkin, a right-hander, joins a 2021 Husker recruiting class full of big-time potential in its arms.