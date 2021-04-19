Bellevue West making all the right moves in Class A, but Thunderbirds have more pitches to make

But the Thunderbirds, who haven't been to a state tournament since 2014 and haven't won a state tournament game since 1983, also know bigger goals are ahead of them.

And though Bellevue West enjoyed a nice run on the Legion ballfields last summer — it went 27-8 — this kind of success at the high school level is relatively new to the Thunderbirds, who were 12-14 two years ago and 13-13 three years ago. There was no 2020 season.

And yet, the Thunderbirds have handled it, and the extra attention that comes with it, very well. A roster deep in experience helps.

Of the Thunderbirds' regular 10 starters, nine are seniors and the other, junior Daniel Lester, has been playing since his freshman year.

"There's a lot of times when you kind of look onto the field and you see two-year starters, three-year starters," Shockey said. "It's kind of like having a few coaches out there on the field for us as well, and they kind of know what we expect and they very much police themselves.

"It's a pretty level group as far as not getting too high and not getting too low, and just understanding the process."