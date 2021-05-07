Bellevue East eliminates ‘scrappy’ Lincoln Northeast 6-1 in Class A districts

The Lincoln Northeast baseball team might not have the wins to prove it, but they’ve been competitive all season long.
A tough schedule resulted in The Rockets battling in just about every game this season, but wins were hard to come by.
A similar story played out at Den Hartog Field on Friday. Northeast scored the first run of the game during a solid first three innings, but errors and a lackluster hitting performance the rest of the way resulted in a 6-1 win for Bellevue East in the opening round of District A-3.
The loss ends Northeast's season at 4-27 in Kyle Parker’s first spring season at the helm of the Rockets' program.
“We definitely have more talent than our record, that’s for sure,” Parker said. “Our schedule has made us better, but we just haven’t been consistent enough game by game to string stuff together.”
Things looked up for Northeast when Carson Peterson doubled and then scored on a Devan McLain RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning for a 1-0 lead. Starting pitcher Dakota Thomas kept Bellevue East (9-19) scoreless until the Chieftains struck for four base hits in the third inning, including a Jake Eltiste double that gave Bellevue East a 3-1 lead.
While Northeast nearly got out of the fourth inning unscathed, a pair of errors resulted in Bellevue East scoring two more runs, and the Chieftains tacked on another run in the fifth inning to make it 6-1.
“We knew Lincoln Northeast is scrappy and a good team, so having to face a team like that in a four-five game is tough,” Bellevue East coach Ian DeLaet said. “They gave a lot of people fits throughout the year, and we knew we had to play our best game to beat them.”
Northeast only had three base hits overall thanks to an effective outing from Bellevue East starting pitcher Kyle Rutherford. The junior only had one regular-season win, but he earned the victory this time around. An effective curveball kept the Northeast hitters off balance as Rutherford struck out six batters in a complete-game win.
“When Kyle’s been able to switch speeds and mix in his three pitches, he does a great job,” DeLaet said. “Kyle’s a good of a kid as there is, so I was really happy to see him have an outing like that.”
Northeast’s season may be over, but a bright future lies ahead for a varsity team packed with sophomores and juniors. The 6-1 loss brought an end to the high school careers of nine seniors, a group that Parker credits for sticking with baseball during a turbulent two years.
“They had two kind of (tough) years in school where they didn’t get to do all the things we normally do, but they worked hard and they were great leaders,” Parker said. “A bunch of great kids, that’s for sure.”