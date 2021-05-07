Bellevue East eliminates ‘scrappy’ Lincoln Northeast 6-1 in Class A districts

“We knew Lincoln Northeast is scrappy and a good team, so having to face a team like that in a four-five game is tough,” Bellevue East coach Ian DeLaet said. “They gave a lot of people fits throughout the year, and we knew we had to play our best game to beat them.”

Northeast only had three base hits overall thanks to an effective outing from Bellevue East starting pitcher Kyle Rutherford. The junior only had one regular-season win, but he earned the victory this time around. An effective curveball kept the Northeast hitters off balance as Rutherford struck out six batters in a complete-game win.

“When Kyle’s been able to switch speeds and mix in his three pitches, he does a great job,” DeLaet said. “Kyle’s a good of a kid as there is, so I was really happy to see him have an outing like that.”

Northeast’s season may be over, but a bright future lies ahead for a varsity team packed with sophomores and juniors. The 6-1 loss brought an end to the high school careers of nine seniors, a group that Parker credits for sticking with baseball during a turbulent two years.

“They had two kind of (tough) years in school where they didn’t get to do all the things we normally do, but they worked hard and they were great leaders,” Parker said. “A bunch of great kids, that’s for sure.”

