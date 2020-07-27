Behind Arsiaga, Pinnacle Bank upends JC Brager to pull into prime position in city tournament

It was going to be the biggest game of the season for the Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) American Legion baseball team, and Telo Arsiaga wanted the ball.
Memories of the four-run lead Pinnacle Bank squandered against JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) earlier this month were fresh in Arsiaga’s mind, and he wanted revenge. After allowing two runs to JC Brager in the first inning, Arsiaga recovered and dominated for the remainder of the contest.
Relying on Arsiaga for both his offense and pitching, Pinnacle Bank secured a 9-2 win over JC Brager in city tournament action Monday at Den Hartog Field.
Arsiaga nearly went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 batters in 6⅔ innings of work, while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with 4 RBIs.
“Even though they did get two runs on me, I knew they would continue to be late on my fastball,” Arsiaga said. “I knew if I let them get in my head they’d have the advantage on me, so I tried to keep my composure and stay true to myself.”
With JC Brager leading 2-1 after the first inning, Arsiaga allowed just two base hits in the next five innings. Pinnacle Bank tacked on a run in the third inning, but it wasn’t until the fifth that it untapped its true offensive potential.
After failing to capitalize on a prime scoring chance in the fourth inning, Pinnacle Bank scored three runs in the fifth and added two in both the sixth and seventh.
“Our guys were hungry for this game and it was great to see Telo do what he did,” Pinnacle Bank coach Eric Tapper said. “We haven’t been great with the bats all summer, but it was great to see them feed off the energy of one of our team leaders.”
After winning eight of its last nine games heading into the contest, JC Brager struggled in both phases of the game. The team committed five errors, matching its total hits.
“We cost ourselves with five errors, we let the leadoff hitter get on five of seven times and our pitchers walked six guys,” JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said. “That’s a bad combination and you’re not going to win many games doing that.”
A win on Monday night could have all but secured the Legion city title for JC Brager, but now Pinnacle Bank is in the driver’s seat. With both teams at 4-1 and head-to-head contests as the primary tiebreaker, JC Brager will need a win tomorrow and a Pinnacle Bank loss on Wednesday to win the title.
Meanwhile, Pinnacle Bank will have a day off before playing the next biggest game of its season, a 4 p.m. clash against Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) on Wednesday.
“We’re really confident, we’ve got one of our best arms on the bump and we’re going to keep building off this win,” Arsiaga said.
In the first city tourney game of the day, Anderson Ford slugged its way past Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast), winning 15-0 in five innings at Den Hartog Field.
Cooper Wesslund led the Lincoln North Star squad, going 4-for-4, including a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Aiden Bishop got the win for Anderson Ford, surrendering just three hits and striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
