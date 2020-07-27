Behind Arsiaga, Pinnacle Bank upends JC Brager to pull into prime position in city tournament

“Our guys were hungry for this game and it was great to see Telo do what he did,” Pinnacle Bank coach Eric Tapper said. “We haven’t been great with the bats all summer, but it was great to see them feed off the energy of one of our team leaders.”

After winning eight of its last nine games heading into the contest, JC Brager struggled in both phases of the game. The team committed five errors, matching its total hits.

“We cost ourselves with five errors, we let the leadoff hitter get on five of seven times and our pitchers walked six guys,” JC Brager head coach Montana Jones said. “That’s a bad combination and you’re not going to win many games doing that.”

A win on Monday night could have all but secured the Legion city title for JC Brager, but now Pinnacle Bank is in the driver’s seat. With both teams at 4-1 and head-to-head contests as the primary tiebreaker, JC Brager will need a win tomorrow and a Pinnacle Bank loss on Wednesday to win the title.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle Bank will have a day off before playing the next biggest game of its season, a 4 p.m. clash against Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) on Wednesday.

“We’re really confident, we’ve got one of our best arms on the bump and we’re going to keep building off this win,” Arsiaga said.