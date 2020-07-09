Behind a pitching gem, Waverly halts JC Brager's win streak at 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After navigating through a jam-packed two weeks of baseball where his team played 10 games in eight days, JC Brager coach Montana Jones knew his team’s long winning streak wouldn’t last forever.

But even he would have been hard-pressed to anticipate the dominant pitching performance which powered Waverly Empire Netting and Fence to a 4-2 win over JC Brager on Thursday night at Sherman Field.

“You knew at some point we were going to slip up and maybe play a bad game where the streak comes to end, but now we just grow from it and get back on the winning track,” Jones said.

While Waverly’s pitching delivered the victory, its offense provided early run support when Ian Steinmeyer launched an RBI double 360 feet into left-center field, narrowly missing a home run, in the first inning.

Waverly’s two second-inning runs also came by the finest of margins, as Zane Schawang’s double down the right-field line landed in fair territory with hardly an inch to spare. Not only did Schawang provide the crucial run support, he was also a force on the mound as he attacked the strike zone.