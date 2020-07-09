Behind a pitching gem, Waverly halts JC Brager's win streak at 14

After navigating through a jam-packed two weeks of baseball where his team played 10 games in eight days, JC Brager coach Montana Jones knew his team’s long winning streak wouldn’t last forever.
But even he would have been hard-pressed to anticipate the dominant pitching performance which powered Waverly Empire Netting and Fence to a 4-2 win over JC Brager on Thursday night at Sherman Field.
“You knew at some point we were going to slip up and maybe play a bad game where the streak comes to end, but now we just grow from it and get back on the winning track,” Jones said.
While Waverly’s pitching delivered the victory, its offense provided early run support when Ian Steinmeyer launched an RBI double 360 feet into left-center field, narrowly missing a home run, in the first inning.
Waverly’s two second-inning runs also came by the finest of margins, as Zane Schawang’s double down the right-field line landed in fair territory with hardly an inch to spare. Not only did Schawang provide the crucial run support, he was also a force on the mound as he attacked the strike zone.
Although JC Brager, which had its 14-game winning streak stopped, pulled a run back in the bottom of the second thanks to a David Swanson RBI double; that hit was JC Brager’s only one of the night. Instead, Schawang dominated over the first five innings, striking out the side in both the third and fifth innings.
“He’s been doing that all year for us, but the difference tonight was that he could throw his breaking ball for a strike,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “His fastball is deceptive and when you combine that with breaking balls for strikes, he’s pretty dominant.”
While Schawang had allowed just two baserunners while striking out 10 over the game’s first five innings, he ran into trouble in sixth inning when he walked the first two batters. However, Logan Black continued Schawang’s success on the mound, striking out three batters in two innings of work.
It was a dominant pitching performance from Waverly, with 13 strikeouts compared to one hit and three walks. However, what was most encouraging for Tewes was that his team wasn’t shaken by JC Brager’s late rally attempt, which included one run in the sixth inning.
“We want to control our emotions, we want to stay level and that’s what we did tonight, more so tonight than any other game we’ve played so far this year,” Tewes said. “That’s why I was really proud of our kids, because they kept the same composure the whole game and didn’t fluctuate.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!