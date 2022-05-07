Behind a ‘phenomenal’ game from its pitching ace, Lincoln East advances to state tournament in back-to-back years

In a must-win game for their postseason chances, the Lincoln East baseball team was confident.

After all, why wouldn’t they be when they have Jalen Worthley on the mound?

The San Jose State commit was nothing short of electric in Saturday’s A-4 district baseball championship, striking out 11 batters and allowing just one hit in five innings of work. Add in some key extra-base hits and that’s the recipe for Lincoln East’s 6-1 win over Omaha Westside at Den Hartog Field that sends the Spartans to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

The only difference for Lincoln East (24-3) from its district final a year ago was that the Spartans walked away with a district plaque this time around. East fell in the district final to Columbus in 2021, but Worthley made sure that the Spartans would secure their first district title since 2012.

After a leadoff walk to start the game, Worthley was just about untouchable.

Worthley recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout, allowed his sole hit on an infield single and only saw two balls travel into the outfield for routine flyouts. Omaha Westside (18-14) totaled five hits overall.

“The last time we were in the situation we lost, so it’s great to pull this off and make sure we’re going to state,” Worthley said.

This is the first time in school history that Lincoln East will make back-to-back state tournament appearances, something that shows the hard work this year’s senior class has put in to make sure of that. Cooper Erikson is one of those seniors and he came up big in the district final with an RBI double in the first inning that helped give East a 2-0 lead after one frame.

Erikson also closed out the game on the mound and led the charge in the postgame Gatorade shower for head coach Mychal Lanik.

For Lanik, who joined the Spartan program in 2019, it was rewarding to see the team put together a stellar all-around performance when it mattered most.

“We told our guys all year that we’d play our best baseball in May, and we played a complete game today,” Lanik said. “Jalen was phenomenal; he’s been absolutely outstanding and we were really good offensively, too."

Much of that offensive success came from sophomore first baseman AJ Evasco, whose third-inning sacrifice fly gave Lincoln East a 4-0 lead. While that sacrifice fly narrowly missed out on being a home run, Evasco didn’t miss again in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run homer to left field that truly put the Spartans in control at 6-0. Evasco also hit a home run in East’s 9-3 win over Papillion-La Vista earlier on Saturday.

A noteworthy aspect of this year’s Lincoln East team is that every single high school age group was represented in the Spartans’ starting lineup. The seniors are many, with the likes of Keegan Brink, Noah Walters and Ryan Clementi all playing big roles in the district win.

Add in junior Eli Erikson, sophomores Evasco and Mason Gaines and freshman catcher Jeter Worthley all contributing at the plate, and that makes a Lincoln East team ready to keep its season going strong at the state tournament.

“We’ve been playing as a team all year, and this has been our main goal since September,” Worthley said. “To be able to go to state and hopefully try to win it all feels awesome.”

