Before donning Husker red, multiple NU baseball recruits hope to be wearing state gold next week

“I feel like we’re probably the most prepared team in Class B state, especially because of the schedule we play; we’re constantly used to playing big games against good teams,” Randazzo said. “It’d be amazing to have three state teams, especially because all three teams are majority senior-led. Our class is once in a lifetime really; you don’t get that very often.”

Whether it’s Norris, Elkhorn, or any Class B team such as Hastings or Omaha Skutt that comes out on top, state tournament week is a chance for the best players in the state to shine. That certainly includes Petersen, Hood, Randazzo and Christo, who all hit .300 or better while leading their teams to the postseason.

There’s no way to know how the 25-plus games over both classes will turn out, but Class B may come down to Elkhorn and Norris, as has been the case all year. If that happens, there’ll be a few good friends eager to beat their future teammates for the last time.

“It’s definitely fun, especially in the state tournament because you can talk a little trash,” Randazzo said. “(Drew and I) are close with all those guys, so it just makes the game a little more fun, really.”