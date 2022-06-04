 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball: The 2022 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees

State baseball finals 5.19

Millard West's AJ Tauber (right) celebrates with his team after his walk-off home run to lead the Wildcats past Millard South in the Class A state baseball championship game Thursday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

From returning seniors to sophomores making their first appearance, this year's Super-State team is full of baseball players with bright futures.

Super-State first team

P, Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West, sr.

P, Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East, sr.

P, Mason Koch, Millard West, sr.

P, Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North, jr.

P, Tadan Bell, Columbus, sr.

C, Elliot Peterson, Creighton Prep, sr.

INF, Kale Fountain, Norris, so.

INF, Keegan Brink, Lincoln East, sr.

INF, Cam Kozeal, Millard South, jr.

INF, Will Jesske, Lincoln Southeast, jr.

OF, Korben Rich, Kearney, sr.

OF, Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, jr.

OF, Avery Moore, Millard West, sr.

UTIL, Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice, jr.

UTIL, Braden Sweet, Millard South, sr.

UTIL, Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside, sr.

UTIL, Brayden Smith, Millard South, sr.

UTIL, Jackson Yeager, Omaha Westside, sr.

Honorary captain: Cam Kozeal, Millard South.

Lincoln North Star vs. Millard North, 3.19

Lincoln North Star’s Cam Teinert pitches against Millard North on March 19 at Den Hartog Field.

Super-State second team

P, Ryan Bauer, Creighton Prep, sr.

P, Sam Novotny, Millard West, sr.

P, Conlin Grady, Millard South, jr.

P, Tyler Fay, Grand Island, sr.

P, Cam Teinert, Lincoln North Star, sr.

C, Connor Capece, Omaha Gross, jr.

INF, Drew Borner, Millard West, sr.

INF, Cooper Erikson, Lincoln East, sr.

INF, Parker Mooney, Creighton Prep, sr.

INF, Braden Cannon, Millard South, sr.

OF, Coby Hatcher, Creighton Prep, jr.

OF, Hayden Lewis, Platte Valley, sr.

OF, Paul Schuyler, Bellevue East, sr.

UTIL, Eli Small, Elkhorn South, jr.

UTIL, Drew Deremer, Millard West, jr.

UTIL, Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, sr.

UTIL, Carter Sintek, Fremont, sr.

UTIL, Connor Wilken, Lincoln Northeast, sr.

Class A all-state

P, Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West, sr.

P, Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East, sr.

P, Mason Koch, Millard West, sr.

P, Ryan Bauer, Creighton Prep, sr.

P, Tadan Bell, Columbus, sr.

C, Elliot Peterson, Creighton Prep, sr.

INF, Keegan Brink, Lincoln East, sr.

INF, Cam Kozeal, Millard South, jr.

INF, Will Jesske, Lincoln Southeast, jr.

INF, Drew Borner, Millard West, sr.

OF, Korben Rich, Kearney, sr.

OF, Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, jr.

OF, Avery Moore, Millard West, sr.

UTIL, Eli Small, Elkhorn South, jr.

UTIL, Braden Sweet, Millard South, sr.

UTIL, Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside, sr.

UTIL, Brayden Smith, Millard South, sr.

UTIL, Jackson Yeager, Omaha Westside, sr.

Class A honorable mention (Does not include Super-State selections)

Bellevue East: Landen Johnson, AJ Lucas, Blake Urwin; Bellevue West: Nick Riggs, Ryan Sullivan, Robert Wood, Connor Zbylut; Columbus: Jarrett Bell, Jack Faust, Brennen Jelinek, Wyatt Swanson; Creighton Prep: Jamison Harris, Grant Hatcher, Robert O’Malley, Sam Ryberg, Grant Sommers; Elkhorn South: Jayson Bertsch, Cole Eaton; Fremont: Julius Cortes, Isaac Herink, Cal Janke, Landon Mueller; Grand Island: Sam Hartman, Tylen Nelson; Gretna: Brayden Chaney, Hudson Hart, Mick Huber, Trey Mandina; Kearney: Brayden Andersen, Reese Bober; Lincoln East: Ryan Clementi, AJ Evasco, Carter Mick, Noah Walters, Jaelyn Welch; Lincoln High: Alex Gable, Jack Harris; Lincoln Northeast: Tristan Brandt, Cody Bruss, Barrett Lodge, Will Schuman; Lincoln North Star: Kade Seip, Caden Steiger, Cooper Wesslund, Preston Yates; Lincoln Pius X: Reece Kortum, Grant Nottlemann, Tyrus Petsche, Noah Strizek, Brandon Weigel; Lincoln Southeast: Will Barrett, Owen Baxter, Luke Blatchford, Gavin Clauss; Lincoln Southwest: Cam Newell, Taiyo Takahashi, Blake Waring; Millard North: Dane Garner, Will Henry, Carter Hunt, Brandon Lundquist, Ben Weindel; Millard South: Logan Anderson, Max Heard, Brayden Hodges, Ashton Jorges, Grant Renken; Millard West: Korey Cozad, AJ Tauber; Norfolk: Jack Borgmann, C.J. Hoffman, Hudson Waldow; Omaha Bryan: Owen Kaminski, Toby Wingender; Omaha Central: Alex Ferrin, Parker Lakin, Gordy Nuno; Omaha North: Derek Incontro, Cody Markham; Omaha Northwest: Sean Barth, Brody Leyboldt, David Messina; Omaha Westside: RJ Gunderson, Ty Madison; Papillion-La Vista: Brayden Jones, Luke Saxton; Papillion-La Vista South: Nick Ripple, Danny Wallace, Brice Wallar.

Waverly vs. Elkhorn North, 5.20

Waverly's Payton Engel reacts during the Class B baseball championship game against Elkhorn North on May 20 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

Class B all-state

P, Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North, jr.

P, Brooks Kneifl, Wayne, jr.

P, Kyle Capece, Omaha Gross, sr.

P, Colin Nowaczyk, Elkhorn North, so.

P, Payton Engel, Waverly, sr.

C, Connor Capece, Omaha Gross, jr.

INF, Kale Fountain, Norris, so.

INF, Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice, jr.

INF, Kale Jensen, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, sr.

INF, Landon Meyer, Norris, sr.

OF, Hayden Lewis, Platte Valley, sr.

OF, Luke Broderick, Mount Michael, sr.

OF, Easton Mains, Elkhorn North, sr.

UTIL, Ben Ayala, Elkhorn, sr.

UTIL, Shea Wendt, Blair, jr.

UTIL, Joe Connolly, Omaha Skutt, jr.

UTIL, Reese Schlecht, GACC-SS-WPB, sr.

UTIL, Carter Noakes, Central City/Fullerton/Centura, jr.

Honorary captain: Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North.

Class B honorable mention

Adams Central: Hyatt Collins, Nick Conant, Lucas Gabriel, Jaxon Gangwish, Joe Pesheck, Jayden Teichmeier; Arlington: Trevor Denker, Braden Monke, Kaden Pittman; Auburn: Eli Albury, Landon Casey, Austin Lavigne, Travon Shaw; Bennington: Cooper Mlnarik, Ethan Nguyen, Keaton Smith; Beatrice: Jaxson Blackburn, Adam Deboer, Deegan Nelson; Central City/Fullerton/Centura: Bosten Caspersen, Bryce Gorecki; Crete: Mason Crumbliss, Micah Hartwig, Braden Schmeckpeper, Tadd Te Brink; DC West: Joe Graham, Clyde Stenglein; Elkhorn: Cooper Fedde, Connor Hunt, Chase Smith, Blake Stanley; Elkhorn North: Nathan Cunningham, Jett Grossart, Chris Thiessen, Luke Tillman, Trey Wells; Falls City: Carson Bredemeier; Jon Craig, Charles McNeely, Jaxyn Strauss; Fort Calhoun: Sam Genoways, Ty Hallberg, Declyn Otte; Hastings: Luke Brooks, Daeton Espino, Markus Miller, Evan Rust; Lincoln Christian: Teddy Ball, Andrew Johnson, Tysen Workman; Malcolm: Jake Clarke, Hayden Frank, Maddox Meyer, Mason Wisnieski, Connor Zegar; Maxwell-St. Pat’s: Andrew Brosius, Easton Jones, Ty Robinson; Nebraska City: Sloan Pelican; Norris: Carson Baker, Kale Consbruck, Eaden Holt, Colton Wahlstrom; Omaha Gross: Luke Bies, Nick Boring, Joey Meier; Omaha Roncalli: Brady McGill, Grant Ryan, Breckin Silvain, Wyatt Yetter; Omaha Skutt: Dylan Brisbois, Gavin Brummund, Maccoy Holtam; Platteview: Alex Draper, Cody Metzger; Platte Valley: Cade Bridges, Sam Peterson, Carter Washburn; Plattsmouth: Sam Campin, Drew Iverson, Gage Olsen, Gabe Villamonte; Ralston: Caden Corcoran; Seward: Finn Hochstein; South Sioux City: Kaine Young; Wahoo/Lincoln Lutheran/Bishop Neumann: Trenton Barry; Thurston-Cuming County: Pierce Paulson, Ross Tremayne; Wayne: Kaleb Moormeier.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

