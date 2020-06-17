Baseball players from Southwest High School test positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple members of the Pinnacle Bank American Legion baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, Lincoln Public Schools confirmed Thursday.

The conditions of the players are currently being monitored.

Following advice from the Lancaster County Health Department, all players and coaches associated with the team will quarantine.

Pinnacle Bank, which is made of players from Lincoln Southwest High School, was scheduled to play its first game Thursday against Pittsburg (Kansas) in Omaha. The team will not be able to start its season until June 30. That stretch includes games against Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), Fremont, and the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament.

According to LPS, contact tracing shows that none of the players attended weight lifting or condition sessions at Southwest, which was one of seven city high schools to open their weight rooms this week.

+2 Amid changes and unusual circumstances, LSW Legion team looks to continue summer success Like most Legion baseball coaches, Mitch Vernon was curious what practice was going to look like during the rebound from COVID-19.

Southwest parents who have kids signed up to use the school's training facilities received an email from LPS Wednesday ensuring that athletes can continue to use the weight room under the approved protocols from LLCHD.