Baseball players from Southwest High School test positive for COVID-19

Multiple members of the Pinnacle Bank American Legion baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19, Lincoln Public Schools confirmed Thursday.
The conditions of the players are currently being monitored.
Following advice from the Lancaster County Health Department, all players and coaches associated with the team will quarantine.
Pinnacle Bank, which is made of players from Lincoln Southwest High School, was scheduled to play its first game Thursday against Pittsburg (Kansas) in Omaha. The team will not be able to start its season until June 30. That stretch includes games against Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), Fremont, and the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament.
According to LPS, contact tracing shows that none of the players attended weight lifting or condition sessions at Southwest, which was one of seven city high schools to open their weight rooms this week.
Like most Legion baseball coaches, Mitch Vernon was curious what practice was going to look like during the rebound from COVID-19.
Southwest parents who have kids signed up to use the school's training facilities received an email from LPS Wednesday ensuring that athletes can continue to use the weight room under the approved protocols from LLCHD.
The positive tests come more than two weeks after youth softball and baseball teams were allowed to begin organized team practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday will mark the first day in which baseball and softball teams can compete in games in Nebraska, though several club teams have already played in tournaments outside the state. The American Legion season is slated to start Thursday.
Most Legion teams are expected to play their first games by the end of the weekend.
Among the health guidelines in place, players must use their own equipment and bring their own water to consume during and after practice. Coaches must disinfect shared equipment when possible, and postgame handshakes or interaction between teams will be prohibited.
Some of the protocols include teams rotating buckets of balls throughout the practice week.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
