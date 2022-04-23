Barreling it up: Home runs all around as Millard South beats Lincoln East 14-10 for Spartan Invite title

When two top-five teams meet in the championship game of a weekend tournament, there’s no telling what’s going to happen.

In terms of intrigue, Saturday’s Spartan Invitational final at Den Hartog Field just about had it all. There were home runs, flashy defensive plays and run-scoring hits in just about every inning as both teams feasted on each other’s depleted pitching staffs.

With the help of a patient approach at the plate, No. 2 Millard South defeated No. 3 Lincoln East 14-10 to become Spartan Invite champions.

In what was the fifth game of the week for Lincoln East (18-3) and sixth game of the week for Millard South (18-5) both teams certainly felt the effects of a busy week of baseball. Of the 14 half-innings of baseball played on Saturday, only three went by without having a run scored.

Home runs were also commonplace on Saturday, with a combined five round-trippers between the two teams. The first two came from East when Garrett Springer hit an inside-the-park home run and sophomore first baseman AJ Evasco hit a two-RBI homer in the third inning to tie the game at 4-4.

While East had to play from behind for the entirety of the contest, the Spartans always came fighting back no matter the deficit.

“It was nice to see our offense fight back when they took the lead,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We lined out seven times today and had 11 hits, so we couldn’t ask for more offensively.”

The challenge for East was trying to keep a talented Millard South lineup in check when the Spartans had already burned through most of their pitching options. The Spartans used six different pitchers in the loss, with all but one of them contributing to the 13 walks Millard South earned at the plate.

Those free trips on base were instrumental to big plays like Braden Cannon’s two-RBI double in the fourth inning and JD Moffett’s towering grand slam in the sixth inning that gave Millard South a commanding 11-5 lead.

“I was happy with our at-bats aside from when we failed to get bunts down,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “(Moffet) had been struggling a little bit at the plate and has been putting a ton of work in at the cage, so I was happy to see him barrel one up. A day like today, you get the ball in the air and it could fly right out of there.”

Millard South shortstop Cam Kozeal and Lincoln East shortstop Cooper Erikson provided the other home runs late in the contest, but it was Millard South’s overall disciplined approach that separated the Patriots in a winning effort.

With the regular season now winding down, East can at least find solace in the fact that two of its three losses have come to the defending state champions. However, that doesn’t change the fact that there’s still work left for the Spartans to do if they want to be lifting the trophy next month.

“We had some chances defensively to help out our pitchers and we didn’t make them; we have to get better on the mound and get better in the field,” Lanik said. “Tip your hat to Millard South, they’re a great team.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.