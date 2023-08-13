Carpet Land will play at least one more game.

The American Legion team from Lincoln East secured its spot in the semifinals of the American Legion World Series on Sunday, shutting out Cedar Rapids (Iowa) 9-0.

Carpet Land (52-11) will play Monday at 3 p.m. against Cheyenne (Wyo.). Win that game, and the Rugs will play for a national title.

Chase Nelson gave Carpet Land the opportunity.

With Carpet Land needing a shutout to secure its national semifinal spot, Nelson pitched a gem — seven innings, five hits, no runs, and six strikeouts against no walks. He punctuated the victory with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

After being shut out 3-0 by Florence, S.C., in its series opener, Lincoln East has outscored its last two opponents 12-0. Those three runs allowed are the key for Carpet Land being able to advance, thanks to the ALWS tiebreaker system.

"I said Paul (Shortridge) saved his best for us yesterday and Chase did the same today,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik told reporters after the game. "He had four pitches he could throw whenever he wanted to and threw the ball inside as good as he ever has."

Nelson got all the support he needed when the Rugs scored three runs in the first inning while sending nine batters to the plate. After Kai Burkey led off with a four-pitch walk, AJ Evasco ripped a triple into right field to score the game's first run, and Garrett Springer followed with a single to score Evasco. A single and another walk loaded the bases, and a wild pitch gave East an early 3-0 advantage.

Two games after being on the short end of a record-setting 14-strikeout performance against South Carolina, Carpet Land worked 12 walks off three Cedar Rapids pitchers. Evasco and Tanner Peterson each had two hits for the Rugs, with Evasco driving in two runs. Harrison Biester walked three times and collected a hit.

"We've been in positions like this before," Nelson said. "Back in... our state tournament, we lost our first game. We came back and won six straight after that."

