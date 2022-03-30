Arlington’s Denker, Elkhorn North’s Cavenaugh break same Class B record in one night

The two baseball games may have been 20 miles away, but history was being made at both the Washington County Fair Grounds and Elkhorn North High School.

One way or another, the Class B single-game RBI record was going down Tuesday night.

Omaha Skutt’s Ryan Moritz set the previous record of seven RBIs in 2016, but his record will stand no longer. On the same night, Elkhorn North’s Xavier Cavenaugh totaled eight RBIs in Elkhorn North’s 15-5 win over Omaha Roncalli, while Arlington’s Trevor Denker tied the all-class record of 10 RBIs during a 19-9 win over Thurston-Cuming County.

Denker knew he was in the midst of a special game but it wasn’t until afterward that he learned of his record-breaking effort.

“I was just excited that we won, to be honest,” Denker said. “I had a lot of people who texted me congrats and it was cool to see all the people who supported me. To break a state record was just special.”

Denker’s big night started with a two-RBI double in the first inning, followed by a two-run home run in the third inning and a pair of three-run doubles in the fourth and sixth innings. He even threw a scoreless sixth inning on the mound with his 10 RBIs being the difference in Arlington’s 19-9 win.

After driving in 18 runs as a sophomore, Denker’s season total for RBIs is already at 13.

“Last year I didn’t compile that many RBIs, but I feel honored to be hitting in the four-hole again, so I’m glad I came up clutch last night,” Denker said.

For Cavenaugh, the high-powered offensive night was the product of a well-executed game plan. Elkhorn North’s coaches had instructed him to try to hit outside pitches to the opposite field, and the result was a pair of doubles and a triple for the junior second baseman.

It was also a successful application of the team’s “Batman mentality” of being relentless at the plate, something that Cavenaugh had been trying to achieve for a few games now.

After driving in a run in the Wolves’ second game of the season, Cavenaugh hadn’t managed a base hit in three straight games after that. Now he’s among the Class B leaders in RBIs this season.

“It felt great because I hadn’t gotten many hits since my first game of the season, so it really made me more confident,” Cavenaugh said.

For both players, their powerful performances may have been unexpected, but they won’t forget Tuesday night anytime soon. It’ll be Denker’s name that goes in the all-time record books, but the Arlington junior made sure to recognize his teammates' contributions to his record-setting performance.

“Right away when I found out about the record I texted the guys and said it’s a team award,” Denker said. “I mean, you can’t get RBIs if your teammates don’t get on; my name will be on the record but I think of it as a team award.”

