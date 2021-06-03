Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 baseball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the baseball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Keegan Brink

School: Lincoln East | Year: Junior

An infielder, Brink was among the state's top hitters, finishing with a .481 average. He had 50 hits, including 12 doubles and five homers, and a team-best 38 RBIs for the Spartans, who made a deep run in the Class A state tournament. He had six three-hit games and one four-hit game.

Max Buettenback

School: Lincoln Southeast | Year: Sophomore

The Husker recruit was one of the top hitters in the state, batting nearly .450. A left-handed batter, Buettenback could hit for power but also lay down a bunt and utilize his speed. His versatility allows coaches to play him at just about any position on the field.

Landon Meyer