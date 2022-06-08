Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for softball, baseball, wrestling

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday on Prep Extra Facebook's page.

Plus, all of the winners will be revealed in Sunday's paper.

Baseball

Max Buettenback

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Junior.

College: Nebraska.

Buettenback already made a name for himself as one of the state's top hitters a year ago, something he continued in 2022 with a .442 batting average that helped earn him first-team Super-State honors. He also took on the important role of Southeast's pitching ace, with a record of 5-0 alongside a 2.36 earned-run average during the regular season.

Jalen Worthley

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: San Jose State.

One of the most dominant pitchers in the entire state this year, Worthley was a first-team Super-State selection after compiling a 7-0 record and 0.84 earned-run average. Most impressively, he didn't lose a single game in his Lincoln East career (14-0). Almost no one was better than Worthley in keeping runners off the bases and earning strikeouts in pressure situations, attributes that will serve him well as a Division I pitcher.

Keegan Brink

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: Omaha.

Brink ends his high school career as a two-time Super-State selection, an honor that comes from his elite hitting and defensive abilities at second base. Brink hit .435 with four home runs and 29 RBIs, and leaves Lincoln East as the school's all-time leader in triples and home runs.

Softball

Ashley Smetter

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Nebraska.

One of the top all-around players in the state, the Southwest leadoff hitter smacked nine home runs and 18 doubles, and batted .493 while swiping 27 stolen bases. She also provided a steady glove at second base for the state champion Silver Hawks, and was named a first-team Super-Stater.

Madison Divis

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Butler (Kansas) Community College.

Divis played her best softball in Hastings, helping lead the Silver Hawks to a Class A state championship. At state, Divis was 11-for-15 (.733) with 12 RBIs in four games, including a six-RBI showing in the final. Divis, a catcher, earned first-team Super-State honors and all-city first-team accolades after hitting .444 with 51 RBIs.

Morgan Adams

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: Florida International.

Adams had a remarkable junior year and yet was able to top that as a senior, finishing with a Class A-record 24 home runs. She hit .532 while keying the Spartans' charge to the Class A state championship game. The first baseman knocked in 65 runs from the leadoff spot and scored 60 runs while being named a first-team Super-Stater and the Journal Star's all-city honorary captain.

Boys wrestling

Keith Smith

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: Undecided.

After winning a state title as a sophomore, Smith returned to the top two years later, rolling through the 132-pound Class A bracket at CenturyLink Center Omaha. At state, Smith pinned three of his four opponents and won the other match by major decision. He finished 34-2 and was named the Journal Star's all-city honorary captain.

Gabe Turman

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

After placing second at 106 a year earlier, Turman won his 120-pound final by major decision to earn his first state title with the Spartans. He won two matches at state via pinfall and finished his season at 38-2. Turman also won a Heartland Athletic Conference title, a district championship and was named to the all-city team.

Trevor Brown

School: Waverly.

Year: Senior.

College: North Dakota State (football).

Brown solidified his spot as one of the top heavyweight wrestlers in the state regardless of class after repeating as state champion. His only loss came to an out-of-state opponent, and he finished 42-1. He pinned his first three opponents at state, including the first two in less than 50 seconds, and earned a 3-1 decision in the final.

Girls wrestling

Makena Schramm

School: Fairbury.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

Schramm was pound-for-pound one of the top wrestlers in the state. She pinned her first two state opponents in less than two minutes before falling via pinfall in the 185-pound final in Omaha. She won invite titles at Winnebago and Red Cloud, as well as a district title, en route to a 27-3 season.

Kaylee Ricketts

School: Wahoo.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

After winning an NSWCA championship a season before, Ricketts dominated on her way to a 165-pound state title in the first year of girls wrestling being sanctioned by the NSAA. She pinned her first two opponents at state and won the final 12-5 to finish at 50-0. Ricketts won 48 of her matches by pinfall.

Jocelyn Prado

School: Johnson County Central.

Year: Freshman.

College: Undecided.

Prado capped her first high school season with a runner-up finish at 100 pounds at the girls state tournament. Prado began her season wrestling at 107 before dropping down a class and winning titles at the Louisville, Beatrice and district meets. She finished the season at 41-8.

