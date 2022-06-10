Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for coaches, athletes of the year

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday on Prep Extra Facebook's page.

Plus, all of the winners will be revealed in Sunday's paper.

Girls coach

Brian Kabourek

School: Lincoln East.

Sport: Cross country.

Kabourek led the Spartans to their fourth straight state championship last fall. East became the first Class A team to win at least four straight since Omaha Marian (2003-07). The Spartans had three top-10 finishers — Peyton Svehla (seventh), Mia Murphy (eighth) and Izzy Apel (ninth) — at the state meet, and they rolled to a HAC meet title while not losing a team race all season.

Sue Ziegler

School: Lincoln Lutheran.

Sport: Volleyball.

Ziegler led the Warriors to their second Class C-1 state championship in three seasons, and third overall. Lutheran dominated the competition, winning a school-record 38 matches and sweeping 37 of them. The Warriors defeated Kearney Catholic 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 in the state final at Devaney Sports Center. Ziegler also was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association national high school coach of the year.

Dominique Kelley

School: Lincoln High.

Sport: Basketball.

In her fourth season at the helm, Kelley led Lincoln High to one of its best seasons in school history. Bouncing back after a heartbreaking district loss a season before, the Links won the city championship and reached the Class A state semifinals for the first time since 2000 with a first-round win against Bellevue East. The Links won 13 in a row at one point, swept all six city opponents and finished 22-3.

Boys coach

Jacob Mohs

School: Ashland-Greenwood.

Sport: Basketball.

Mohs oversaw an all-time great effort in 2022. The Bluejays posted a record of 27-1 and won the first basketball state title by Ashland or Greenwood since the 1920s.

Ross Mueller

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Sport: Swimming.

Mueller led the Silver Hawks to an unforgettable 2022 season. Both the girls and boys teams captured Class A state titles, marking back-to-back state titles for Southwest's boys swim and dive team after also winning a championship in 2021. It was Mueller's final achievement during a stellar three-year run at Southwest, as he stepped down from his position after season.

Nate Godwin

School: Parkview Christian.

Sport: Basketball.

Parkview Christian won 14 of its last 15 games to capture a Class D-2 state title with a 64-48 win over St. Mary’s and finish with a record of 21-6.

Girls athlete

Kennadi Williams

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Williams played critical roles for three state-bound Silver Hawk teams. In basketball, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 steals and 3.0 steals per contest while earning second-team Super-State honors for the state runner-up Silver Hawks. In softball, Williams was the starting shortstop for Southwest, which won Class A. Williams hit .362 with six home runs, seven doubles and 29 RBIs. In soccer, Williams helped the Silver Hawks reach the state semis. She earned all-state honorable-mention honors in softball and soccer.

Kali Jurgensmeier

School: Bishop Neumann.

Year: Senior.

College: Omaha (volleyball).

Jurgensmeier earned third-team Super-State honors in volleyball after racking up 620 kills, 357 digs and 63 ace serves. She helped lead the Cavaliers back to the state tournament. Despite dealing with injuries, Jurgensmeier still managed to average 12 points, 8 rebounds and two blocks per game starting in the frontcourt. At state track, she medaled in the Class C triple jump (second) and 300 hurdles (fourth).

Erison Vonderschmidt

School: Falls City Sacred Heart.

Year: Senior.

Vonderschmidt accomplished a rare feat in being named the honorary captain for both Class D-2 all-state volleyball and basketball teams. She helped lead the Irish to state championships in both sports, too. In volleyball, she had a team-best 350 kills with 299 digs, 53 aces and 52 blocks. Despite battling a back injury, Vonderschmidt still performed at a high level in basketball, averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 boards per contest.

Boys athlete

Malachi Coleman

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

A three-sport varsity athlete at Lincoln East, Coleman earned over a dozen Power Five scholarship offers following a jaw-dropping football season during which he caught 10 touchdown passes and recorded 7½ sacks. Coleman also contributed on East's basketball team before earning himself several medals at the state track and field championships. Coleman finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter races, in addition to a third-place finish in the triple jump.

Noah Walters

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: North Alabama.

After leading Lincoln East to the state football playoffs and setting a Class A record with 3,402 passing yards during the fall, Walters also helped the Spartans make a deep state tournament run in baseball. He hit .355 with 14 RBIs as Lincoln East's starting third baseman, with Walters' elite arm talent on the football field also making him one of the best defensive infielders in Class A.

Trevor Brown

School: Waverly.

Year: Senior.

College: North Dakota State.

A three-sport standout at Waverly, Brown's strength made him a formidable opponent in both football and wrestling. Brown earned first-team Super-State honors for the second year in a row after recording 45 tackles (20 for loss) and five sacks as a senior, and followed it by winning his second consecutive Class B heavyweight wrestling title. He also recorded a top-10 finish in discus at the state track tournament, and will be playing FCS football at North Dakota State.

