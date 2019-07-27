After a walk, a single and a walk, Bradyn Hasenpflug hit a bases-load sacrifice fly to drive in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning as Anderson Ford defeated Papillion-La Vista South 5-4 in the opening game of the American Legion Class A American Division state tournament.
Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) started out hot, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, but fizzled out until the seventh. The team did not record a hit between the first and final frames.
"The kids stayed diligent, patient and kept battling at the plate," Anderson Ford coach Brian Woolsey said. "Sometimes a little sunshine comes your way."
Papillion-La Vista South picked up three runs in the third inning and another run in the fourth to tie the game.
Kaden Gubbels picked up the win with two innings of work and struck out five batters. Aiden Bishop closed out the seventh inning, earning the save while striking out two batters. Christian Harris went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs to lead Anderson Ford at the plate.
"Our pitching has really stepped up. They've been lights out," Woolsey said. "Everyone has really put it together down the stretch. It's all falling into place right now."
Anderson Ford will face Elkhorn at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Creighton Prep.
Pinnacle Bank 4, Millard North 3: Nate Matthews doubled in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in two runs in walk-off fashion as Pinnacle Bank rallied to defeat Millard North 4-3 in the opening game of the American Legion Class A National Division state tournament.
"They were just ecstatic — coaches were ecstatic," Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said. "A walk off in the state tournament is something the kids will remember for quite a while now. It was just pure joy."
Millard North took its first lead of the game at 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning.
Pinnacle Bank, comprised of players from Lincoln Southwest, opened the last-chance seventh inning with a hit batter and single from Laken Harnly, setting the stage for Matthews to win the game with his double.
"Laken ran the bases really, really well," Vernon said. "He knew the ball was over (the center fielder's) head and there was no stopping him."
Carson Stille picked up the win in relief.
Max Petersen and Telo Arsiaga also drove in runs for Pinnacle Bank.
"We preach all day and all season to play a complete game and the importance of it," Veron said. Hopefully we can capitalize on it tomorrow.
Pinnacle Bank will play Omaha South Sunday at 4 p.m. in Kearney.
Hastings 5, Millard South 1: Tyson Gatto tossed 5 1/3 inning, picking up the victory. Gatto allowed one run on five hits and struck out five. Hastings plays Fremont at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Elkorn 6, Elkhorn South 4: Drew Christo went five innings on the mound in the victory, and Trey Frahm earned the save. Elkhorn South will play Papio South in an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Fremont 10, Creighton Prep 0: Fremont's Brody Stintek allowed just three hits and struck out three.
Kearney 6, Millard West 1: Seth Stroh and Sam Engberg each had a hit and two RBIs apiece to lead Kearney.