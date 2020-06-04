Amid changes and unusual circumstances, LSW Legion team looks to continue summer success

Like most Legion baseball coaches, Mitch Vernon was curious what practice was going to look like during the rebound from COVID-19.
There were many unknowns, a lot of guidelines to follow and plenty of sanitizer.
When Monday, the first day when youth baseball and softball teams were allowed to have organized practices, rolled around, the Pinnacle Bank senior American Legion team gathered for its first practice. The familiar sounds were soon back.
"Baseball quickly become baseball again," said Vernon, who coaches the squad from Lincoln Southwest.
American Legion baseball will have a different look this summer. The schedules are shorter and many teams are bypassing out-of-state tournaments. The state tournaments are a no-go.
But some things are not changing. Lincoln Southwest, one of the more consistent programs in the state, aims for another season to hang its hat on. Pinnacle Bank reached the state Legion tournament a year ago.
"We always thought the summer was two approaches, really," Vernon said. "We want to get guys exposure, we want to be part of that recruiting process and get them ready and get them seen for college, but at the same time we want to win. We want to win every game that we play."
Starting June 1, teams were able to practice at their high school fields in preparation for an abbreviated American Legion season.
Vernon, who also coaches Southwest's high school program, said the Silver Hawks had about nine seniors out for baseball in the spring. Four of them — Nate Matthews, Ira Lee, Jake Aberg and Tyler Sass — are out this summer, and looking to make the most of it.
"We're all pretty tight, so we all stayed in touch over the quarantine," said Lee, who pitches and plays at third base. "We're all pretty excited to be back. It's nice to be out there. I know the coaches are pretty hyped about it, too.
"The quarantine has definitely made that drive and that want for a season, and a winning season to be there."
As players and coaches adjust to a new normal with social distancing measures, there are other challenges, too.
Players are using the first 17-18 days of June to get back into baseball shape, including pitchers, who had to break away from throwing programs when the shutdown took place.
"In the springtime our arms that are not out for a winter sport, they'll start throwing in the month of December," Vernon said. "So we feel pretty good about slowly building them up over the course of the offseason.
"We don't necessarily have one of those situations now, so we are putting it all on the players, like, 'Hey, you want to throw a bullpen today if you're up for it? Great. And if you're not feeling it, then we won't.' It's their body, it's their arms, they're going to know whether or not they can throw."
Pinnacle Bank will play about 30 regular-season games, with half of the games against Lincoln teams and half against Metro programs, including Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South. Its season will start with an Omaha tournament on June 19.
Once the regular season is complete, the city's eight senior Legion programs, including Lincoln Christian, will compete in a city tournament, an event the Capital City coaches brainstormed after the district and state tournaments were nixed.
There might be more hand sanitizer and disinfectants in the ballpark than spectators, but there will be baseball in the Capital City.
The teams will be divided into two four-team pools and will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the championship bracket. The semifinals and finals will be played in a best-of-three format, and the lower two teams in each pool will break off into a consolation bracket.
Vernon said he expects a lot of excitement and energy for the tournament.
"They're playing against kids that they potentially played with before during their youth career," he said. "If you go and play a team that many times, you start to figure out tendencies, strengths and weaknesses. It will be tougher to beat teams."
