Amid changes and unusual circumstances, LSW Legion team looks to continue summer success

"We're all pretty tight, so we all stayed in touch over the quarantine," said Lee, who pitches and plays at third base. "We're all pretty excited to be back. It's nice to be out there. I know the coaches are pretty hyped about it, too.

"The quarantine has definitely made that drive and that want for a season, and a winning season to be there."

As players and coaches adjust to a new normal with social distancing measures, there are other challenges, too.

Players are using the first 17-18 days of June to get back into baseball shape, including pitchers, who had to break away from throwing programs when the shutdown took place.

"In the springtime our arms that are not out for a winter sport, they'll start throwing in the month of December," Vernon said. "So we feel pretty good about slowly building them up over the course of the offseason.

"We don't necessarily have one of those situations now, so we are putting it all on the players, like, 'Hey, you want to throw a bullpen today if you're up for it? Great. And if you're not feeling it, then we won't.' It's their body, it's their arms, they're going to know whether or not they can throw."