American Legion
WORLD SERIES
In Shelby, N.C.
(Round-robin play)
STARS DIVISION
Thursday's games
Game 1--Cheyenne (Wyo.) vs. League City (Texas), 9 a.m.
Game 3--Ellsworth (Maine) vs. Troy (Ala.), 3 p.m.
Friday's games
Game 5--Ellsworth vs. Cheyenne, 3 p.m.
Game 6--Troy vs. League City, 6 p.m.
Saturday's game
Game 9--Troy vs. Cheyenne, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's game
People are also reading…
Game 10--Ellsworth vs. League City, noon
STRIPES DIVISION
Thursday's games
Game 2--Brooklawn (N.J.) vs. Cedar Rapids (Iowa), noon
Game 4--Florence (S.C.) vs. Carpet Land, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Game 7--Cedar Rapids vs. Florence, 11 a.m.
Game 8--Brooklawn vs. Carpet Land, 2 p.m.
Sunday's games
Game 11--Cedar Rapids vs. Carpet Land, 3 p.m.
Game 12--Brooklawn vs. Florence, 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Monday's games
Game 13--Stripes winner vs. Stars runner-up, 3 p.m.
Game 14--Stars winner vs. Stripes runner-up, 6 p.m.
Aug. 15's championship
Game 15--Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m.
* All championship bracket games will be broadcast on ESPNU.