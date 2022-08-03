American Legion state tourney: Holt lifts Hickman past Waverly in thrilling Class B final; Malcolm wins C

Eaden Holt hit a go-ahead single in the seventh inning to lead Hickman to a 6-5 win against Waverly in the Class B American Legion state championship Wednesday in Broken Bow.

If that was Holt's biggest swing of the game, his grand slam in the fourth inning was a close second, as it helped Hickman erase an early 4-0 deficit.

It's Hickman's second straight Class B title.

Early on, it was all Waverly. Jarrett Ballinger hit a two-run double in the first and Kaden Harris followed that by driving in two runs in the second with a single.

After Hickman got on the board with a bases-loaded walk, Holt smashed a grand slam to center field to give Hickman a 5-4 lead in the fourth. Waverly's Drew Miller tied it in the bottom half of the frame.

Carson Baker pitched two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to get the win. Holt pitched the first five innings, allowing four earned runs.

Harris went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Waverly.

Waverly 14, Columbus Lakeview 6: Waverly booked its way into the championship game with a five-inning win to start the afternoon.

The Waverly offense found a groove early, scoring 11 runs in the second inning. Ballinger had two hits, including a double and solo homer.

Class C

Malcolm won the state championship with an 11-3 win against DCB in Wisner.

Malcolm scored five runs in the sixth inning to close out the mercy-rule win.

Connor Zegar pitched a gem for Malcolm, fanning 11 batters in six innings. He allowed just one earned run.

Jacob Clarke had a big game at the plate, going 2-for-2 with six RBIs and a walk. Mason Wisnieski had a pair of hits and scored three runs.

It's a Legion sweep for Malcolm, as the junior team won state, too.